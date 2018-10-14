Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Titans
-
Return to basics urged as Ravens receiver Michael Crabtree works to clean up drops
As the Ravens’ charter flight cut a rapid arc from Cleveland to Baltimore on Sunday evening, wide receiver Michael Crabtree approached quarterback Joe Flacco. He was sorry, he said, that with a potential victory over the Cleveland Browns hanging in the balance, he’d let Flacco’s pass carom off...
-
Scouting report for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco never got untracked in Cleveland, throwing an interception near the goal line and averaging just 4.52 yards on a whopping 56 attempts. The performance was his worst in an otherwise promising start to the season. The Browns shadowed wide receiver John...
-
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game in Tennessee
The Ravens beat crew predicts who will win the game against the Titans.
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Titans game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s key matchups as the Ravens play the Titans at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Tennessee. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
-
Anthony Levine Sr., the Ravens' 'Co-Cap,' is living up to his other nicknames on defense
Anthony Levine Sr. is Co-Cap. It says so on his Twitter profile and on the nameplate of the customized jersey he sometimes wears to practice. Linebacker Albert McClellan gave him the nickname some time ago, a tribute to his special teams oversight, and it stuck: Co-Cap. But in a season of revelations...
-
As Ravens prepare to face Titans' Dean Pees, both sides content with their current situations
As far as the Ravens were concerned, the goodbye was final. Dean Pees seemed unequivocal when he met with players before they cleaned out their lockers on New Year’s Day 2018. After 45 years of football, covering more than 600 games and 6,000 practices, Pees felt ready to stop designing defenses...
-
Preston: Ravens need to find a more balanced offense against Titans
In one brief statement, Joe Flacco went against all these new philosophies about what it takes to have a successful offense and win in the NFL these days. “Sometimes you don’t realize until you look up at the end that you’ve thrown the ball that many times,” the Ravens quarterback said. “But in...
-
Ravens on alert for Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s tendency to run
A right elbow injury forced Marcus Mariota to sit out the Tennessee Titans’ win against the Houston Texans on Sept. 16, but the ailment has not altered the Ravens’ assessment of the fourth-year quarterback. “He’s had the little, whatever his arm injury [was], but he can make all the throws,” free...
-
No, Cyrus Jones isn't a Patriots 'spy.' But the Ravens hope he can be a trusted returner
After five weeks, three fumbles and two demotions to the practice squad, the Ravens are wary of anything else going wrong on punt returns.
-
Fact or fiction: Examining John Harbaugh's claims about the Ravens' halted rushing attack
The Ravens ran 25 running plays and 59 passing plays Sunday, and that was a problem mainly because they lost to the Cleveland Browns. Every modern NFL offense is, by design, a pass-first offense. The last team to finish with more running plays than passing plays was the 2015 Buffalo Bills. Even...