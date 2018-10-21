Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints
Here's what you need to know when the Ravens play the Saints in Baltimore at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.
Scouting report for Sunday's Ravens-Saints game
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco saved his best work for third down in the Ravens’ Week 6 victory at Tennessee, leading the offense to 12 of 17 conversions. He’s cooled slightly overall, but his QBR of 60.5 would still be the third best of his career, behind 2014 and 2011. Michael Crabtree...
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Saints game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Saints game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access...
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Saints game at M&T Bank Stadium
The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Saints.
Coming off a record-setting performance, Ravens defenders anticipate epic test from Saints offense
Every so often during an NFL season, the schedule bestows on us a significant, unpredictable matchup between opposite forces. Last weekend in Foxborough, Mass., it was the old lion, Tom Brady, against the young lion, Patrick Mahomes. This Sunday, it’s the Ravens defense — leading the league in...
Preston: Saints QB Drew Brees has never beaten the Ravens. Here's how former stars say they stopped him.
Former Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Chris McAlister has played against and with New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees. With the Saints (4-1) playing the Ravens (4-2) on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, he offers the Ravens the following advice: “Drew Brees is LeBron James,” said McAlister, who played in...
Impressing early with Ravens, Willie Snead IV gets chance to show Saints what they're missing
Willie Snead IV works the Ravens’ locker room as adroitly as he does the harrowing combat zone in the middle of an NFL field. Like so many of the things he knows about football, he learned this from his father, who played with Emmitt Smith at the University of Florida. Appreciate what each man...
'It's doing wonders': By splitting snaps, Ravens defensive linemen staying fresh with breaks and stops
A month ago, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale compared the NFL season to a marathon. He was about the millionth person in recorded sports history to do so. But few marathoners look like Brandon Williams, and that was his point. “We’re trying to go for the whole haul here,” he...
The Ravens' pass rush Sunday was fast and furious. So is the Saints' passing attack.
On third-and-13 midway through the second quarter Sunday, Ravens outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith lines up across from Tennessee Titans left guard Quinton Spain. Six Ravens teammates lurk at the line of scrimmage with him. All but two Titans are clustered together in front of them. Ravens coach...
Ravens' Joe Flacco knows batted balls are a problem, and that the solution is kind of silly
Joe Flacco is among the tallest starting quarterbacks in the NFL. The Ravens offensive line has protected him exceptionally well this season on drop-backs. And yet nearly two pass attempts per game are all but dead on arrival. Through six games, Flacco is tied with the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins...
Schmuck: Fasten your purple seat belts. The Ravens' final 10 games could be a wild ride.
The Ravens know they’ll have their defensive hands full when the New Orleans Saints come to town this weekend. Baltimore is the next stop on the Drew Brees Magical History Tour, and the NFL’s top offense is averaging 36 points and 424 yards per game. That will be quite a test, even for the NFL’s...