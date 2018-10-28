Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers
Here's what you need to know when the Ravens play the Panthers in Carolina at 1 p.m. Sunday.
-
Ravens face dinosaur-sized problem in Panthers quarterback Cam Newton
Eric Weddle’s eyes glittered with amusement as he contemplated the best metaphor to illustrate the unique problems posed by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. “The obvious reason — he’s a dinosaur,” the Ravens safety said. What kind of dinosaur? “A fast dinosaur — muscular and big, runs...
-
Scouting report for Sunday's Ravens-Panthers game
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco excelled in the two-minute offense Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, leading the Ravens on touchdown drives at the end of each half. With 2,067 passing yards through seven games, he’s on pace for a career high, and his passer rating of 88.5 would...
-
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Panthers game in Carolina
Who will win Sunday's game between the Ravens and Panthers in Carolina?
-
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson relishes limited opportunities as he nears midpoint of rookie season
In an average game at Louisville last season, Lamar Jackson attempted 33 passes and carried the ball 18 times. In seven games as a backup quarterback with the Ravens this season, he's played 59 snaps total. Though Jackson has evolved into a dependable short-yardage threat, he knows Joe Flacco is...
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Panthers game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Panthers game Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
-
Preston: From the rise of the spread to the CBA, here's why run blocking has become a lost art
On the surface, the solution to any problem seems simple. If the Ravens need to improve their passing game, just replace quarterback Joe Flacco or bring in a receiver like Steve Smith Sr. Next problem, please? The Ravens need to improve a running game that is one of the worst in the NFL, so they...
-
Ravens coaches have noticed Chris Wormley's 'powerful' development leading to strong second season
Of all the things for John Harbaugh to notice, it was a thigh. Not even the whole muscle itself. Just one part of it. The Ravens coach humble-bragged Friday that he’s got “a little weight room history.” How much does he know about kinesiology? “Enough to be dangerous.” And in his early appraisal...
-
With Panthers' Torrey Smith ruled out, fellow Terps product DJ Moore to play more vs. Ravens
On Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco called Torrey Smith a “great friend.” He said he’s kept track of the former Ravens wide receiver since his departure from Baltimore after the 2014 season, from the San Francisco 49ers to the Philadelphia Eagles to, now, the Carolina Panthers. But Flacco...
-
Even as injuries mount on offensive line, Ravens are far from a breaking point
Ravens left guard Alex Lewis said he felt “good” Wednesday, only to be limited in practice. Right tackle James Hurst, absent along with Lewis for Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, made the same declaration. He didn’t practice at all. Guard-center Bradley Bozeman sat out the workout, too....
-
Cam Newton admires Lamar Jackson's 'wiggle.' The Ravens QB covets the Panthers star's jersey.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson put the ball from his first career NFL touchdown Sunday in his “man cave.” He’s already eyeing the next entry. “Cam jersey,” the rookie said Thursday, smiling. “I'll need an autograph, too.” It has been a 24-hour span of mutual admiration between Carolina Panthers...