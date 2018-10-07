Sports Ravens

Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Browns

  • Complementary parts transform Ravens passing offense
    It was not as if any of the moves, taken individually, stopped the NFL’s offseason news cycle in its tracks. In fact, if the national football media seemed focused on the Ravens’ offense at all, it was to ask when first-round pick Lamar Jackson might usurp Joe Flacco at quarterback. To the outside...

  • Browns no longer an automatic win as Ravens prepare for trip to Cleveland
    For John Harbaugh’s entire tenure in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns have been the closest thing to an automatic victory on the Ravens’ schedule. Every year, we hear how feisty the Browns have become, how they cannot be overlooked. And it’s true the teams have played their share of one-score games....

  • During four-game suspension, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he got 'personal life' in order
    Jimmy Smith is by now used to life in the NFL moving on without him. The Ravens cornerback has suffered injuries to his ankle and midsection, to his foot and back. His last ailment, a season-ending Achilles tendon tear suffered in December, happened to overlap with a four-game NFL suspension. He...

  • Scouting report for Ravens-Browns game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
    RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco is off to his best statistical start ever, on pace to throw for almost 5,000 yards with a 96.9 passer rating. He completed passes to 11 different players in the team’s 26-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, led by scintillating deep threat...

  • Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium
    The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Browns. Jen Badie Ravens, 27, Browns 17 The Ravens haven't lost in Cleveland in five years. They’ve had the No. 2 defense in yards allowed per game without Jimmy Smith, who's back this week, and a top-10 offense....

