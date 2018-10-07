Ravens gameday: Previewing Sunday's game against the Browns
-
Complementary parts transform Ravens passing offense
It was not as if any of the moves, taken individually, stopped the NFL’s offseason news cycle in its tracks. In fact, if the national football media seemed focused on the Ravens’ offense at all, it was to ask when first-round pick Lamar Jackson might usurp Joe Flacco at quarterback. To the outside...
-
Browns no longer an automatic win as Ravens prepare for trip to Cleveland
For John Harbaugh’s entire tenure in Baltimore, the Cleveland Browns have been the closest thing to an automatic victory on the Ravens’ schedule. Every year, we hear how feisty the Browns have become, how they cannot be overlooked. And it’s true the teams have played their share of one-score games....
-
During four-game suspension, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said he got 'personal life' in order
Jimmy Smith is by now used to life in the NFL moving on without him. The Ravens cornerback has suffered injuries to his ankle and midsection, to his foot and back. His last ailment, a season-ending Achilles tendon tear suffered in December, happened to overlap with a four-game NFL suspension. He...
-
Scouting report for Ravens-Browns game Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
RAVENS PASSING GAME: Quarterback Joe Flacco is off to his best statistical start ever, on pace to throw for almost 5,000 yards with a 96.9 passer rating. He completed passes to 11 different players in the team’s 26-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, led by scintillating deep threat...
-
Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium
The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Browns. Jen Badie Ravens, 27, Browns 17 The Ravens haven't lost in Cleveland in five years. They’ve had the No. 2 defense in yards allowed per game without Jimmy Smith, who's back this week, and a top-10 offense....
-
Mike Preston's key matchups for Sunday's Ravens-Browns game
Click on the photos above to see Mike Preston’s three key battles that could help decide who wins the Ravens-Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. mike.preston@baltsun.com twitter.com/MikePrestonSun
-
Ravens-Browns Q&A: Tell us what you'd like to read about during Sunday's game
Welcome to your Ravens-Browns watching companion. Return here throughout Sunday’s 1 p.m. game for real-time recaps and analysis and our reporters’ answers to your questions. Reporters will respond live on Twitter, and we’ll round up their answers here. Have a question now? Ask it using the widget...
-
'We were loaded, bro': Before the rise of Baker Mayfield and two Ravens, they were scout team stars
In the fall of 2014, a four-star tight end recruit from Arizona, the massive son of a massive Ravens lineman and the reigning Big 12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year somehow found themselves together at Oklahoma. Mark Andrews, the tight end, and Orlando Brown Jr., an offensive tackle like...
-
Preston: Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield is Cleveland's new rising star
In a perfect world, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield would be standing on the sidelines on game day with a clipboard in his hand and his baseball cap turned backward while charting plays. Mayfield’s world isn’t perfect, but football fans in Cleveland are happy. First there was...
-
Staff picks for Week 5 of the NFL season
Baltimore Sun writers and editors pick every game of the NFL season. Click on the photos above to see predicted winners in Week 5. Jen Badie: 36-24-2 overall, 8-6 last week Edward Lee: 35-25-2 overall, 7-7 last week Mike Preston: 34-26-2 overall, 10-4 last week Peter Schmuck: 38-22-2 overall, 9-5...