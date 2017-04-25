Ravens draft position-by-position breakdown: Linebacker

Ravens officials frequently call the draft the “lifeblood” of their organization and they put a tremendous amount of time and resources in preparing for it each year. They consistently downplay any outside attempt to place a greater importance on one draft compared to others.

However, as this year’s version gets closer – the three-day draft will begin on April 27 – the Ravens have the same sense of urgency that presided over their aggressive start to free agency and what’s been significant offseason roster turnover.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has spoken confidently about his team returning to the playoffs after missing out three of the past four years, but a strong draft is seen as a must.

The Ravens have seven total picks, including the 16th overall selection in the first round, two in the third round and four of the first 78 selections. Their needs include a play-making wide receiver, one or two ready-to-play offensive linemen, an explosive edge rusher and depth along the defensive front and in the secondary.

Until April 26, the day before the start of the three-day draft, The Baltimore Sun will look at the Ravens’ depth chart at each position, the likelihood that they will add to it and who they possibly could target.

Today we’ll examine linebackers.

Current linebackers under contract: Inside – C.J. Mosley, Kamalei Correa, Patrick Onwuasor, Boseko Lokombo, Lamar Louis, Cavellis Luckett. Outside – Terrell Suggs, Matthew Judon, Za’Darius Smith, Albert McClellan, Brennen Beyer.

Chances that the Ravens will draft a linebacker in first three rounds: High. The Ravens always say that they’re going to take the best player available with their first-round pick, but usually their initial selection fills one of their biggest needs. Having already made several moves this offseason to strengthen their defense, the Ravens still want to add a young and explosive edge rusher. The draft has several highly touted pass rushers, but the Ravens will likely have to strike early to get one. Following the surprising retirement of Zachary Orr, the Ravens are also looking to add competition at weak-side linebacker for last year’s second-round pick, Kamalei Correa.

Possibly on Ravens’ radar: Outside — Derek Barnett (Tennessee), Taco Charlton (Michigan), Charles Harris (Missouri), Takkarist McKinley (UCLA), Tim Williams (Alabama), Jordan Willis (Kansas State); Inside — Zach Cunningham (Vanderbilt), Reuben Foster (Alabama), Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State), Haason Reddick (Temple)

Outlook: Suggs is 34 years old, and Elvis Dumervil was released earlier this offseason. Smith did not show the expected growth last year. As a team, the Ravens had just 31 sacks in 2016. Only six teams had fewer. Judon looks like a nice prospect, but the Ravens need more help on the edge and this draft offers plenty of it. Barnett and McKinley are worthy picks at 16 but both could be taken earlier. The Ravens also could trade back a couple of spots, pick up an extra draft pick or two and they’d still be in position to possibly snare an edge rusher like Harris or Williams, assuming they are OK with the latter’s off-the-field red flags. Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta estimated that there are 10 pass rushers that will likely go in the first two rounds and make an immediate impact. The Ravens have to land at least one of them. Their issues at inside linebacker aren’t as glaring, but it remains a need because Orr was one of the team’s best players last year and Correa made no impact. Foster is not expected to still be on the board at 16, but Reddick could be and his ability to play both the inside and outside linebacker spot would make him a strong fit for the Ravens who value speed and versatility from their linebackers.