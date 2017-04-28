Ravens add more defense in third round of NFL draft

The Ravens were serious about wanting to improve their pass rush.

Tapping into their ties with the University of Michigan, the Ravens used the first (No. 74) of their two third-round picks on Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley. Just four picks later they selected outside linebacker Tim Williams of Alabama.

Wormley, who is 6-foot-5 and 298 pounds, was a first-team All-Big 10 selection last year after notching six tackles and nine tackles for loss last season for the Wolverines. He’s a five-technique defensive end who will compete with Brent Urban and Bronson Kaufusi for snaps in the Ravens’ defensive line rotation. The Ravens lost starting defensive end Lawrence Guy who signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent.

In four college seasons, Wormley had 17½ sacks and 31½ tackles for loss in 42 games.

Alabama's Williams is one of the best pure pass rushers in the draft but a player with significant off-the-field red flags. His selection comes after the Ravens had already added Houston edge rusher Tyus Bowser earlier in the draft.

Williams, who is 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds, had 20 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

He fell to the third round largely because of off-the-field issues. Williams admitted at the NFL scouting combine that he failed multiple drug tests while at Alabama. He also was arrested for gun possession.