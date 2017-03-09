Prospective Ravens signing Tony Jefferson will warn a ball-carrier before he strips one

The Ravens are expected to sign former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson today, which means you'll soon know all his biographical boilerplate: 5-foot-11; 212 pounds; 25 years old; born in San Diego; undrafted out of Oklahoma.

What you won't find on Jefferson's NFL.com page is just how polite he is to opposing running backs.

Take this video of him mic'd up during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

Just after the 1:30 mark, Jefferson makes a tackle of Bills running back LeSean McCoy. "You better put that ball away, homie," Jefferson tells. McCoy after the play. "I swear. Listen to me."

Fair warning. Running backs should always protect the football, lest they enrage their coaches when it falls to the turf. Guys such as Jefferson, who has forced six fumbles in his career, are constantly looking to pry away the ball.

After he warns McCoy, Jefferson tells his teammates in the huddle that they should try to force a fumble. And sure enough, on a run by McCoy, Jefferson whacks the the ball out with his right arm.

Ravens fans will certainly welcome another defensive playmaker. Jefferson figures to form one of the league's best safety duos with fellow southern Californian Eric Weddle.