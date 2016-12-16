Preston: Harbaugh might have to look for another offensive coordinator

Barring a major surge in the three remaining games, Ravens coach John Harbaugh will likely have to find another offensive coordinator during the offseason.

Even if he doesn't want to, he might be forced to hire one by management or team owner Steve Bisciotti.

There is no way this team can continue to function with the present system in place. Under interim offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who replaced the fired Marc Trestman after Week 5, the Ravens have showed little progress. They are ranked No. 16 in total offense, but just No. 28 in rushing offense. The lack of a running game was one of the main reasons Trestman was dismissed.

The Ravens also have failed to show much consistency in the passing game, which has become more horizontal than vertical in recent weeks.

It's true that the Ravens lack big name talent on both sides of the ball, but there are other issues. Quarterback Joe Flacco is quick to throw to his check down receivers rather than go downfield and allow his receivers to make plays.

A phase-by-phase breakdown of the Ravens and Eagles before their game Sunday in Baltimore.

A week ago the Ravens' hurry-up, no-huddle offense was no factor because the players were slow getting to the line of scrimmage and getting plays off. The Ravens no longer try to run the football even though backs Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon have played well and run hard when given the opportunity.

Harbaugh has always favored a strong running game. It was one of the reasons why he didn't want to hire Gary Kubiak as his offensive coordinator in 2014 because he didn't think his version of the West Coast offense had a power running game.

In fact, Kubiak's offense posted record numbers that season and the Ravens rushed 448 times 2,019 yards, led by Justin Forsett's 1,266 yards.

If the Ravens hired a new cooordinator, it will be their sixth since 2011. But by the way things are going now, it's a change that has to be made because this present offense has no identity.

mike.preston@baltsun.com