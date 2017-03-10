Preston: Don't get worked up about the players the Ravens are losing

The Ravens have reportedly lost two of their own unrestricted free agents, but it’s no big deal.

It would have been nice if the Ravens had retained right offensive tackle Rick Wagner, but it’s not a substantial loss that he went to Detroit. There is no way he was worth the $9 million the Lions are reportedly paying him per season.

As for fullback Kyle Juszczyk, he reportedly is heading to San Francisco for a pay day of $21 million during the next four years. Guess what? Goodbye. I am not crying about that one either, especially for a fullback who isn’t a very good lead blocker.

As of right now, the biggest question from free agency so far is who is going to catch all of quarterback Joe Flacco’s check-down passes with Juszczyk out on the West Coast. Ravens fans are irritated that the team hasn't signed anyone, but a lot of teams overpay during the first couple of days of free agency. Juszczyk and Wagner are laughing all the way to the bank.

If the Ravens lose nose guard Brandon Williams, that will hurt. He is a good run-stopper and leader on defense. It’s hard to find unselfish players such as Williams.

But even if the Ravens don't bring back Williams, I wouldn’t complain. Because if the Ravens came out and said they were blowing up this team to start over again, it would be understandable. There are no superstars on this roster and this team needs a new infusion of blood.

I really didn’t want receiver Brandon Marshall, but would have taken Pierre Garcon at the right price. The Ravens don’t need to have receiver Torrey Smith on the roster again because they already have a fast guy who stays injured and drops passes in Breshad Perriman.

I was happy to see the Ravens cut outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil and cornerback Shareece Wright. I want to see them cut the salaries of tight end Dennis Pitta and safety Laradrius Webb, and I am not a big fan of center Jeremy Zuttah.

I just never understood what took the Ravens so long to make some of these moves. But at least now they are doing something.