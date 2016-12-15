Predictions for Sunday's game between the Ravens and Eagles

Mark Selig (11-2 picking Ravens games)

Ravens 27, Eagles 20: The Eagles weren’t built to succeed this year, but a 3-0 start -- including a Week 3 walloping of the Steelers -- threw everyone off the stench. Since then, only the Browns and 49ers have been worse. It would behoove the Ravens to establish some offensive rhythm and win this game comfortably because the next two games (at Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati) figure to be more challenging.

Edward Lee (10-3)

Ravens 23, Eagles 17: Already in playoff mode with three games left before the playoffs actually begin, the Ravens get some favor from the schedule-makers with a meeting against a floundering Eagles team that can't seem to protect Carson Wentz or stop opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens should be able to resuscitate a comatose ground game, but that depends on whether Marty Mornhinweg will give Terrance West and Kenneth Dixon enough touches to make a difference.

Childs Walker (10-3)

Ravens 23, Eagles 16: The Eagles will bring their solid defense to Baltimore, but they're a team headed in the wrong direction. The Ravens know they have to win and will control the game.

Jeff Zrebiec (9-4)

Ravens, 20-17: There will be plenty of anxious moments over the next couple of weeks for the Ravens, as they are in must-win territory the rest of the way. Talented rookie quarterback Carson Wentz will provide a few of them. The Eagles, though, are too depleted to expose the Ravens' flaws.

Jen Badie (8-5)

Ravens 24, Eagles 20: After a hot start, the Eagles and their rookie QB have struggled, losing four straight. The Eagles throw almost as often as the Ravens (Wentz averages 38 passes a game compared to Joe Flacco's 42), so the expected loss of Jimmy Smith could loom large. But Wentz has 12 interceptions to his 13 touchdowns, and with this game being crucial to the Ravens' playoff hopes, the Ravens' defense will still be the deciding factor.

Mike Preston (8-5)

Ravens 27, Eagles 10: The Eagles play hard, but just don’t have enough talent. Look for the Ravens to have a big day pressuring the quarterback. Outside linebackers Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil feast upon teams like this. The Ravens will score a lot of points and might even put this one away early.

Peter Schmuck (8-5)

Ravens 26, Eagles 16: The short week shouldn't seriously affect the Ravens, who need to get their offense in gear before heading to Pittsburgh for what could be a season-deciding showdown with the Steelers. The Eagles are dangerous, but they won't be able to run the ball and they don't have Tom Brady under center.