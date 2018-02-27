Players with Maryland connections participating in this week's NFL scouting combine
Preparations for the 2018 NFL draft will accelerate this week in Indianapolis with the start of the scouting combine. Over 300 prospective members of the draft class will be put through on-field workouts, physical testing, interviews with teams and news conferences with reporters.
The event officially begins Wednesday and runs through Monday.
Above are some of the prospects with Maryland ties.
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad