Jeff Zrebiec's scouting report for the Ravens and Bengals

RAVENS PASSING GAME: In last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Joe Flacco eclipsed 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career. However, he is tied with the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees for the most passing attempts in the NFL with 623. Flacco needs 128 passing yards to break Vinny Testaverde’s single-season franchise record. Mike Wallace is 16 receiving yards shy of 1,000 for the season. Expect an emotional Steve Smith Sr. in possibly his final NFL game.

BENGALS PASSING GAME: Andy Dalton’s supporting cast keeps thinning as standout tight end Tyler Eifert became the latest Bengal to hit injured reserve. Three of the Bengals’ top five pass catchers, including star A.J. Green, are out. Dalton targeted rookie sixth-round pick Cody Core 14 times last week. Core entered the game with five career catches. Dalton has been sacked 40 times, the second most in the NFL behind the Buffalo Bills’ Tyrod Taylor. The Bengals offensive line has taken a big step back this year.

(EDGE: RAVENS)

RAVENS RUNNING GAME: Terrance West has started 12 consecutive games as the lead back, but it will be interesting to see if the Ravens give rookie Kenneth Dixon a dress rehearsal for next season. Dixon gets better each week and he looked especially fresh and explosive in rushing for 57 yards on 12 carries against the Steelers. The Ravens have run the ball 351 times this year, threatening a franchise record. Their fewest rushing attempts in a single season is 383, set last year.

BENGALS RUNNING GAME: A knee injury has slowed starting running back Jeremy Hill, who has been held to under 40 rushing yards in four of his past five games. Hill had just six carries for seven yards in the Bengals’ loss to the Houston Texans last week. His struggles, along with the season-ending knee injury to Giovani Bernard, have given Rex Burkhead an opportunity. He’s averaged 4.8 yards per carry and eight yards per reception this season.

(EDGE: BENGALS)

RAVENS RUSH DEFENSE: For whatever reason, this group has faded down the stretch. Over the past three weeks, Ravens’ opponents averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game. To put that in perspective, the Ravens held nine of their first 12 opponents to 65 rushing yards or less. The Ravens limited the Bengals to 64 rushing yards in the first meeting. Nose tackle Brandon Williams, the anchor of the run defense, could be playing his final game as a Raven, as he’s a free agent following the season.

BENGALS RUSH DEFENSE: The Bengals are big and active up front, led by standout defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who is always tough to handle. However, the Bengals haven’t been very imposing against the run this year. They are allowing 116 rushing yards per game, which ranks 17th. Veteran linebacker Karlos Dansby leads the team with 103 tackles. Vincent Rey started last week in place of Vontaze Burfict, who was dealing with concussion symptoms.

(EDGE: RAVENS)

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens have had some challenges on the back end, especially without Jimmy Smith, who will miss his third straight game Sunday. However, the defense has succeeded in its quest to force more turnovers. The Ravens lead the league with 18 interceptions after they had just 17 total over the previous two seasons. In the first meeting, the Ravens batted down four of Dalton’s final eight passing attempts. The pass rush has been nonexistent lately with just two sacks over the last three games.

BENGALS PASS DEFENSE: Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick helped limit Steve Smith Sr. to four catches for 20 yards when the two teams met in late November, and he said plenty about it following the game. Expect some fireworks if he’s matched up Sunday with Smith. Safety George Iloka, cornerback Adam Jones and pass rusher Carlos Dunlap always seem to play well against the Ravens. The Bengals are allowing just over 16 points per game over the second half of the season, which ranks third in the NFL.

(EDGE: EVEN)

