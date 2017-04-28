Instant analysis on Ravens' second-round pick, Tyus Bowser

How our experts see the Ravens' second-round pick:

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: The Ravens continue to revamp their defense with another big and explosive athlete. Tyus Bowser is still raw in a lot of ways, but he's explosive and physical. I think USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would have worked well here too, but the Ravens needed a good pass rusher and they got one. Now, it's time to get Joe Flacco some help.

Mike Preston, columnist: It will be interesting to see how the Ravens use Tyrus Bowser. At Houston, he was under used as a pass rusher. He set the edge and dropped into coverage but the Ravens believe he can be a good pass rusher if he is turned loose. The kid looks like a specimen and is a former college basketball player.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: Tyus Bowser isn't exactly a household name, but he's a solid rush linebacker who further deepens a defense that has been the main focus of Ozzie Newsome and the front office throughout the offseason. Pure pass rusher had 8 1/2 sacks for Houston last season and one more in their bowl game against San Diego State. Over four seasons, had 137 career tackles and 22 1/2 sacks. Ravens have had good success with undersized, high-energy linebackers and hope Bowser will extend that tradition.

Childs Walker, reporter: We knew the Ravens needed to come out of the draft with a pass rusher, so it's hard to fault this pick. Tyus Bowser might not be the strongest or most polished player, but his pure speed off the edge is intriguing. It's interesting that they took him over Kansas State's Jordan Willis, who was a more productive player in college. But they scouted them both intently.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: The last two years I've been saying the Ravens need to get to the quarterback. It killed them late last season as they were trying to reach the playoffs, and maybe this pick addresses it. You have to like Tyus Bowser's upside.

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: There's some auspicious precedent among drafted players who played college basketball, as Tyus Bowser did, and then went on to NFL success. Jimmy Graham, Julius Peppers, Martellus Bennett and Connor Barwin all played ball at the Division I level before focusing on the gridiron, and Bowser's measurables aren't so far out of line: He was first among linebackers in the three-cone drill and vertical leap and third in the broad jump at the NFL scouting combine. He's already produced on the field, and he could be a high-ceiling player if he's receptive to the NFL's structure.