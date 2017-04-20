Instant analysis of the Ravens' 2017 schedule

Jeff Zrebiec, reporter: The Ravens still have a good bit of work to do in constructing their roster if they’re going to get back to the playoffs, but there is nothing on this schedule that’s especially troublesome. The early three-game stretch in London against the Jaguars, at home against the Steelers and on the road against the Raiders is going to be tough, but they get a well-time bye right around midseason and they play four of their final six games are at home. Their final road game is also against Cleveland. Streamers probably fell from the roof of The Castle when team officials learned they’ll have a Monday Night home game this year. The players, though, are probably even more excited that they won’t have to end the season in Cincinnati for the sixth time in seven years.

Mike Preston, columnist: There is nothing problematic with the Ravens 2017 schedule. There might be some fatigue factor late in September through October when the Ravens play the Jaguars in London, then host the Steelers before traveling to Oakland, but four of their final six games are at home.

Ron Fritz, sports editor: It’s a pretty balanced schedule for the Ravens. They still have some holes to fill, but if they find some playmakers for quarterback Joe Flacco, they should be able to go 9-7 or 10-6 and battle for a playoff spot. On paper, it looks like an easier schedule than last season.

Childs Walker, reporter: First off, nothing on this year's schedule looks nearly as brutal as last year's finishing run. The Minnesota and Green Bay games won't be easy, but Dallas and New England in 2016 were more difficult. It's certainly an eventful schedule with two nationally televised night games at home and the trip to London. I'm not sure John Harbaugh will be thrilled to face the Steelers immediately after an international trip. But that's a modest price to pay for a pretty balanced overall slate. The Ravens have to be happy with four of the last six at home. And if they're on the playoff bubble, it will be especially nice for them to host the Bengals in Week 17 rather than having to go to Cincinnati.

Peter Schmuck, columnist: There's a lot to like about this year's schedule if the Ravens can dispense with the Bengals and Browns in their first two games and come back from London with anything left for the Steelers and Raiders. The Week 10 bye should set them up for a decent second half, which ends with a fairly comfortable final three-game stretch.