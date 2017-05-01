How the experts are grading the Ravens' draft

The Ravens selected four defensive players over the first two rounds of the draft - Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Houston edge rusher Tyus Bowser, Michigan defensive end Chris Wormley and Alabama pass rusher Tim Williams. They wrapped up the draft by adding two offensive linemen – San Diego State guard/center Nico Siragusa and Texas A&M tackle Jermaine Eluemunor - and Virginia Tech safety Chuck Clark.

This was the first time in the Ravens' history that they didn't draft a single offensive skill position player.

Here's how the experts grade the Ravens' draft:

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Did they really need a corner in the first round? I know they stuck to their board by taking Alabama corner Marlon Humphrey, but I thought they had bigger needs. They came back to make up for it by taking Houston edge rusher Tyus Bowser in the second round and Michigan defensive tackle Chris Wormley in the third. Fourth-round rusher Tim Williams could be a pass-rush star - if he can stay out of trouble. Grade: B-

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated: Clearly, it was a focus of GM Ozzie Newsome to upgrade the Ravens’ defense through this draft. He spent each of his first four picks on that side of the ball, even doubling down at OLB on Day 2 (Tyus Bowser, pick No. 47; Tim Williams, No. 78). Defensive lineman Chris Wormley was Newsome’s other score on Day 2 — he’s a player who appears custom-made to be a 3–4 end on that Baltimore depth chart. I wasn’t as high on first-round CB Marlon Humphrey as others, but he has unquestionable upside. Day 3 did bring a pair of offensive linemen: power guard Nico Siragusa, who could start in 2017, and long-term project Jermaine Eluemunor. A little surprised Newsome did not find a pass catcher somewhere. Grade: A-

In 22 seasons the Ravens have had 22 first-round picks. Some were massive successes. Some, not so much.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Ozzie Newsome once again went back to his old school, picking cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The corner's physical play and better-than-expected long speed locked up a mid-first-round pick. Tyus Bowser isn't known nationally, but he has great athletic ability and can rush the passer - something the Ravens need with Terrell Suggs aging. The Ravens picked up a great five-technique prospect in Chris Wormley in the third round. Coaching up Tim Williams to become the pass-rusher talent his potential portends would make him a third-round steal like Justin Houston.

Nico Siragusa was such a Ravens pick; he's a future starter (maybe immediate) at guard. Jermaine Eluemunor has potential inside, as well. The team didn't select any receivers, though, which they could use. Grade: B+

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: The Ravens went defense and then they went beef. The first four picks by Baltimore were on defense, starting with cornerback Marlon Humphrey at No. 16 overall. The Ravens needed to get better in the secondary and didn’t have to move up to get the draft’s second-best corner. He has impressive tools and could develop into a shutdown player on the outside.

The Ravens needed an edge rusher and picked two in the ultra-athletic Tyus Bowser in the second round and blitz specialist Tim Williams in the third. I had Williams rated as one of the 30 best players in the draft. He’s limited in what he can do, but his ability to get after the passer is incredible. Bowser has good developmental potential and has a better all-around game. Between them, the Ravens picked Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who is a good system fit. The Ravens needed to improve their pass rush and got players who can do it.

On the third day of the draft, Baltimore picked two guards in Nico Siragusa and Jermaine Eluemunor. They should push for the left guard job. I thought the Ravens needed to get a wide receiver in this draft, and they passed on the position. Grade: B-

Mel Kiper, ESPN: Grade: B

Doug Farrar, Bleacher Report: Ravens fans who wanted the 2017 draft to provide multiple players to help Joe Flacco and the team’s dormant offense couldn’t have been happy with the way this draft went. Baltimore went heavy on defense (specifically pass rush), and though the Ravens got some interesting players with that approach, questions about the offense still remain.

Nico Siragusa (no relation to Tony Siragusa) is a mauling guard who needs technique work in pass blocking. Likewise, Jermaine Eluemunor is a developmental blocker, but you can see the emphasis on the interior line here. Chuck Clark is a box safety who will tackle well, but he isn’t an asset in coverage. Grade: B-

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports: The lack of a receiver in this class is notable, and it was unexpected that they would select two guards, although that could push Alex Lewis out to tackle, which also was a hole that needed filling. The defense has gotten better this season, but the team whose offensive MVP last season was its kicker appears to remain a station-to-station unit. Ozzie Newsome has a keen eye for talent, though, and this class looks a bit better considering the sum of the parts. Best pick: Tim Williams; worst pick: Tyus Bowser. Grade: B