Harbaugh pleased with attendance at first Ravens open practice

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was pleased with the turnout today during the first open organized team activity of the offseason — the third practice this week.

Just nine of the 90 players on the roster didn’t practice. Harbaugh said the team has worked on technique in the early stages of the offseason.

“When you have progression, it’s good to have all your pieces there taking part and participating in that, so you build, you move forward with less drag,” Harbaugh said. “You’re not being held back by the fact that guys aren’t here.”

Right guard Marshal Yanda, linebacker Terrell Suggs and linebacker C.J. Mosley were perhaps the most notable omissions.

Harbaugh said Yanda and Mosley are still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Suggs, meanwhile, has been conditioning and participating in the team’s off-field work, but Harbaugh decided to hold him out of practices.

Tight end Maxx Williams was present but didn’t participate because Harbaugh said he underwent an offseason knee surgery that hadn’t before been performed on a football player.

“It’s one of those deals that they haven’t done before, and so far, so good,” Harbaugh said. “It’s really held up really well, and it looks like we’re going to have him full speed in training camp, so I’m counting on that.”

The other players missing were cornerbacks Kyle Arrington and Carlos Davis, guard Jarell Broxton and tight ends Benjamin Watson and Darren Waller.

“I’ve always been around a culture that’s kind of built like this, where guys are excited and ready to play,” said Tony Jefferson, who signed in free agency after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. ”It’s always good to have everybody here competing. Like I said, I can feel the energy and guys are looking good.”

