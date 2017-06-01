Cornerback Tavon Young leaves Ravens' practice with knee injury

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young left Thursday’s organized team activity with a knee injury, though coach John Harbaugh didn’t know the extent of its severity when he spoke after practice.

Young, who’s emerged as the team’s top option in the slot entering his second season, intercepted backup quarterback Dustin Vaughn during a drill about an hour into the session and suffered the injury as he ran up field.

He lay on his back as trainers tended to him on the field before limping off with support on both sides. Young played in all 16 games, making 11 starts, as a fourth-round rookie in 2016.

“There wasn’t much contact at all,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see how his knee is.”

The secondary soon became more shorthanded when cornerback Sheldon Price “bumped his head,” Harbaugh said, and left practice as a precaution to be evaluated for a concussion.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith, meanwhile, left early for what Harbaugh called a “personal responsibility.”

With another day of organized team activities open to the media, here's whom to keep an eye on.

The coach, however, emphasized the Ravens’ depth at cornerback as a positive note.

The team signed Brandon Carr, who’s worked as a starter alongside Smith, during free agency and drafted Marlon Humphrey in the first round of this year’s draft.

“It’s what [General Manager] Ozzie [Newsome] says all the time,” Harbaugh said. “You need to build as much depth into your roster as you can because injuries are going to happen.”

