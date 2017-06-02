Browns re-sign former Ravens running back Terrence Magee

Terrence Magee, who played in four games with the Ravens in 2015, has re-signed with the Cleveland Browns.

He was a member of the Browns’ practice squad last season and also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ active roster. With the Seahawks, he had three carries for 12 yards.

In four games with the Ravens in 2015, Magee rushed two times for four yards.

The Browns waived running back Darius Jackson to make room for the 24-year-old Magee.

Magee, 5-foot-9 and 220 pounds, went undrafted out of LSU in 2015 before signing with the Ravens.