Brigance Brigade race draws an estimated 1,000 participants

An estimated 1,000 people participated in The Brigance Brigade Foundation’s fourth annual 5.7K Championship Race & 1.57 Mile Family Run/Walk on Sunday at Canton Waterfront Park.

The event celebrates the kickoff of ALS Awareness Month and the 10-year anniversary of former Ravens linebacker O.J. Brigance’s ALS diagnosis.

Roughly $150,000 was raised for the foundation. The top fundraising team was Val’s PALS, raising $25,000.

Andrew Cantor won the male 5.7K race in 19 minutes, 8 seconds, followed by Eric Perlozzo (21.07) and Kevin Creamer (21:50).

Jessica Hnatiuk took the female 5.7K race in 23:31. Stephanie Shepard (23:34) was second and Allison Gregory (23:50) was third.

Guests included current Ravens Ryan Jensen and Eric Weddle and former Ravens Torrey Smith (Maryland) and Michael McCrary.

