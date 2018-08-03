Ravens rewind: Looking back at Thursday night's 17-16 preseason win over the Bears
Lamar Jackson debuts in second half as Ravens edge Bears, 17-16, in Hall of Fame Game
The Ravens began their 2018 preseason with a former Heisman Trophy winner under center. He just wasn’t the Heisman winner everyone had waited four months to watch on an NFL field. The man with the keys to a revamped offense was former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III, signed...
Preston: Ravens backup quarterbacks turn in solid effort in preseason-opening win over Bears
There were no surprises from the quarterbacks competing to be Joe Flacco’s top backup in 2018. It went almost as expected, except Robert Griffin III started the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night and rookie Lamar Jackson, the team’s first-round draft pick out of Louisville,...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson talks about Ray Lewis' dance
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks about playing in his first preseason NFL game as well as seen Ray Lewis' dance live at the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Bears. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video)
Ravens' Griffin talks about being a Raven
Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III talks about being a Raven after the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Bears. (Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun video)
Hall of Fame Game: Bears vs. Ravens
Photos from the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 in Canton, Ohio.
Ravens notes: Kamalei Correa begins roster push, Breshad Perriman does opposite
Ravens linebacker Kamalei Correa is among the former high draft picks fighting for a job on the team this year, and he helped his case with a first-quarter interception Thursday night against the Chicago Bears. Correa ripped the ball away from a Bears receiver and returned the pass from Chase Daniel...
Fewer than half of Ravens' projected starters in uniform for Hall of Fame Game
As expected, fewer than half of the Ravens’ projected starters suited up for Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears. Among the players out of uniform were quarterback Joe Flacco, linebackers C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs, defensive lineman Brandon Williams, four...