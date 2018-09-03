2018 Ravens preview
Check out The Baltimore Sun's preview for the 2018 Ravens season.
For the 2018 Ravens, it's win now or face an uncertain future
Ten years ago this September, the Ravens started over. Owner Steve Bisciotti had fired Brian Billick, an emotionally rending decision that led to him hiring a largely unproven coach named John Harbaugh. Meanwhile, the team prepared to test its latest solution at quarterback, an unassuming, lightly...
With goal of 'doing something serious this year,' Ravens' new wide receivers aim to revitalize offense
If expectations around the Ravens’ three new wide receivers are dangerously high, they seem to match what Michael Crabtree has been telling John Brown and Willie Snead IV. “Crab tells me every day, ‘We’re going to be doing something serious this year,’ ” Snead said. “And I believe it, too.” While...
'I'm trying to become what I hated when I was playing': Former Ravens transition to life in the media
For three former Ravens players, joining the WBAL radio team was like being former students who didn’t like tests or homework becoming teachers. “I'm trying to become what I hated when I was playing. I hated reporters,” Jarret Johnson said. Johnson played nine of his 12 NFL seasons on the Ravens...
