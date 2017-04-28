What they're saying about the Ravens picking Marlon Humphrey at No. 16

Here's what they're saying about the Ravens picking cornerback Marlon Humphrey (Alabama) at No. 16 on Thursday night.

CBSSports.com: Grade B. The Ravens' secondary was a weak spot last season, and general manager Ozzie Newsome spent the offseason upgrading the unit. Humphrey is the latest addition. He needs to do a better job locating the ball once it's in the air, but he's a physical player who can help out in the run game. He possesses the size and speed scouts are looking for on the outside and he appears to be just scratching the surface of his potential. His lack of ideal fluidity leaves him vulnerable to smaller, quicker receivers, however, and he has been complemented by a terrific pass rush over his career.

Charles Davis, NFL.com: They want to get back to playing Ravens football on defense. Marlon Humphrey gives them that opportunity, especially in their division where you have to chase around A.J. Green, now John Ross and of course Antonio Brown.

Drafttek.com: Grade B+. When Baltimore signed Brandon Carr this offseason, our conviction that the Ravens would look heavily to address last season's prime weakness, cornerback, wavered. However, Ozzie saw a top 10 talent from his old school available and jumped at the opportunity to turn the position group into a potential strength. Jimmy Smith, Carr, Tavon Young, and Humphrey should have the ability to cover almost anyone, and the Tide product adds a physical and athletic presence that could make him a perennial Pro Bowler. Overall, I like Humphrey more than our Big Board #39 ranking would suggest, but I do think there were other quality players at positions of need (see Allen, Jonathan) that deny this selection a higher rating.

SB Nation: Humphrey’s athleticism stands out. A state champion high school hurdler and sprinter, Humphrey is one of the more physically talented cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. He also has the bloodline — his father, Bobby, was a former star Alabama running back and played for the Broncos and Dolphins. Humphrey possesses the requisite NFL size and ability teams covet at the cornerback position.

Bleacher Report: Grade B. Marlon Humphrey is the best cornerback in this class within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. He's a nasty run defender who also rips wide receiver screens to shreds. He jams receivers well and is smart and rangy in underneath zones. Trouble arises when Humphrey is forced to cover receivers deep, however. He will bite on fakes, and he sometimes loses position against his man. Humphrey is a solid player and not a bad selection, but the Ravens sat tight through a run of offensive players who could have helped them, then grabbed one of many very good cornerbacks left on the board when players at other positions are becoming harder to find. … [Ozzie] Newsome is a savvy personnel guy. And he knows the Tide program like Nick Saban's shadow, so he may have passed on some players for very good reasons.