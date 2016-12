Mike Mitchell

Nick Wass / AP

Hell hath no fury like a wide receiver sort of scorned. Ravens wideout Steve Smith injured his back in a Thursday night game against the Steelers in 2015, and took all his frustrations out on former teammate Mike Mitchell, who wasn’t even responsible for the hit. Smith said Mitchell is on his “lifetime hit list,” and there are no take backsies with lifetime hit lists. Before the game this past November, Mitchell posted a photo on Instagram of him hitting Smith. After the Ravens won, Smith compared Mitchell a cabinet, becoming the first NFL player in recent memory to use furniture as an insult.