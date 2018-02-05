Pasadena man could win Ravens tickets for 20 years

Pasadena’s Edward Stencil is about as loyal a Baltimore football fan as you could find.

The 66-year-old retired truck driver grew up in Baltimore and was a huge fan of the old Baltimore Colts. He even worked in concessions during Colts’ games at Memorial Stadium back when he was a teenager, selling sodas and popcorn. In the summers, he worked Orioles’ games, too.

The Colts bolted for Indianapolis in 1984, and Memorial Stadium is long gone too. When the Ravens finally came along and gave pro football back to Charm City a dozen years later, Stencil was as happy as anyone. In fact, he bought season tickets soon after the team came to town and held them for about a dozen years, he figures. He describes himself as a “big-time” Ravens fan.

He finally gave up the tickets, though.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t take the cold and it got too expensive,” he said.

Stencil may have both of those problems solved for him Tuesday.

He’s one of six second-chance Maryland Lottery winners who will find out Tuesday if he’s won club seats at every Baltimore Ravens home game for the next 20 years.

Stencil is already way ahead of the game where the Maryland Lottery is concerned. He buys special $2 and $5 Ravens scratch-off tickets frequently, he said. When he doesn’t win, he takes the number off the back of the ticket and sends it back to lottery officials on-line for a chance at additional prizes.

Back in September, he won $10,000 after submitting one of his non-winning tickets. And, he was one among six individuals – out of 977,000 entries – who were selected to get a chance to win those Ravens seats (and parking, naturally) for the next two decades.

“It was exciting. I’ve never won anything before in my life,” Stencil said of the day he found out. “I was running around the house, screaming and hollering and calling all my relatives.”

The other finalists in the contest come from Hyattsville, Bowie, Darnestown, Clinton and Leonardtown.

The six contestants and their guests will arrive at M&T Bank Stadium Tuesday morning and get a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium. In past years, Maryland Lottery officials have gathered the contestants together and revealed the winner’s name on the giant scoreboard at the stadium. This is the ninth year of the contest. Former Ravens receiver Qadry Ismail will be on hand for the announcement.

Other second-chance contestants have won things like season tickets (but for just one season), or the opportunity to travel to a Ravens road game.

“What’s so much fun about doing Ravens’ second-chance contests is you get real Ravens fans,” said Carole Bober Gentry, managing director of communications for the Maryland Lottery. “These people bleed purple.”

The second-chance promotion has awarded more than $478,000 in cash and Ravens-themed prizes throughout the 2017 season.

“The experiential prizes – like the road trip with the team - you can’t get those anywhere else,” Gentry said. “In some ways, for those people, it’s more exciting for them than for the people who win cash prizes.”

Stencil knows there’s really nothing he can do to enhance his chances, which are one in six.

“Either I win or I don’t,” he said.

But knowing that hasn’t eliminated any of the suspense for him. He said he doesn’t think he’ll sleep too well tonight, thinking about what might happen.

“It’s been like that all week,” he said.