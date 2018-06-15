Jimmy DeButts: 93-year-old Ray Lewis fan heading to Canton for Ravens legend's Hall of Fame induction

Chantal Snavely adores Ray Lewis.

Yes, that unstoppable linebacker with the intimidating grimace and menacing eyes. She loves him. Loves his passion, his intensity and even his dance.

Snavely’s eyebrows raise and her eyes sparkle when she talks about the Baltimore Ravens legend.

“He was just a fantastic player,” Snavely said.

The Edgewater resident screamed and cheered for Lewis throughout his 17-year career. She’ll make the 390-mile drive to Canton, Ohio, in early August to watch Lewis’ National Football League Hall of Fame induction.

At 93, Snavely is lively and passionate.

And listen, Ray, she wants a hug. Well, she’d like tickets to a Ravens home game, too, but she’d settle for a hug and a photo.

She might not be easy to spot, though. Snavely’s a bit diminutive, but her height is not indicative of her heart and loyalty.

She plans to wear her “Thanks for the Memories Ray” T-shirt during her weekend in Canton. So, Ray, as you soak up the adulation surrounding your induction into the hallowed hall, keep an eye out for petite woman who will likely be smiling from ear to ear.

Snavely, who has five children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, says this Christmas present from her kids is the trip of a lifetime. Daughter Karen said her mom asked several years ago to go with her to Ohio when Lewis was enshrined.

The family made it so. Daughters Denise, Roxanne, Karen, Michele and son Wes invested in a three-day platinum package that includes a Ravens-Chicago Bears exhibition game and entrance to the Aug. 2 VIP tailgate party.

The next day, Snavely will attend the VIP Friday night reception and dinner. Afterward, it’s the gold jacket ceremony where this year’s inductees receive their gold HOF jackets.

The weekend culminates with the Saturday enshrinement ceremony which includes Lewis, Randy Moss and Brian Urlacher. With her mother’s age in mind, Karen purchased a package providing speed access to avoid waiting in lines.

Sitting with Chantal Snavely, it’s easy to forget her age. She lives independently and serves as a foster mom for a dog.

While minimizing wait times is astute, it’s hard to fathom Snavely not walking on clouds in Canton. Her enthusiasm and spirit are infectious. She generally watches Ravens games by herself since most of her neighbors are Washington Redskins fans.

She is animated during games and takes losses hard.

“I do a lot of yelling, hollering and screaming,” Snavely said. “Nobody wants to be around me when we lose a game.”

Snavely enjoyed watching Lewis lead the Ravens on the field, including that “squirrel” dance. A Ravens calendar is posted in her kitchen, as are posters of players.

She and her husband were Baltimore Colts season ticket holders for 17 years. She’s never seen a game at M&T Bank Stadium. The Hall of Fame preseason game will be the first time she’s seen the Ravens play in person.

Snavely hopes her trip will include a moment with Ray Lewis. Even if it doesn’t, she’s grateful for the opportunity.

“This is such a wonderful gift from my family,” she said.

