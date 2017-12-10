Baltimore-raised WWE wrestler Rich Swann suspended after being charged with domestic battery

WWE star Rich Swann was suspended indefinitely by WWE after being arrested in Gainesville, Fla., late Saturday night.

Swann, who was born in Baltimore and spent much of his childhood here, was with his wife, Vannarah Riggs who goes by her wrestling name of Su Yung, after Yung was part of a show in Gainesville.

According to the police report, they got into an argument over her performance and Yung tried to leave the vehicle. Multiple witnesses reported that Swann used a headlock to drag her back into the car as she screamed for help.

When officers arrived, the report said, she told them that she was afraid of him because he has a temper. Swann denied putting his hands on her and said she got back into the car on her own.

He was arrested and charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment. Swann will appear in court Monday. No attorney is listed in county records, the Associated Press reported.

WWE reacted quickly, suspending Swann and issuing the following statement Sunday morning:

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest.”

Swann, 26, a former WWE cruiserweight champion, was scheduled to face Drew Gulak this week in a No. 1 contender match for Enzo Amore's cruiserweight title.

