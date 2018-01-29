'Ninja Warrior,' Towson gymnastics alum Kacy Catanzaro reports to NXT to start wrestling career

Kacy Catanzaro, the Towson University alum who made “American Ninja Warrior” history by becoming the first woman to complete a city finals course and qualify for nationals in Las Vegas, has officially reported to NXT to begin training for a pro wrestling career, according to WWE.com.

According to WWE.com, she worked out at the WWE Performance Center last year “and has been on WWE’s radar ever since. ... Now, she takes her first true steps to becoming a WWE Superstar.”

“Mighty Kacy,” who was a gymnast at Towson University, reported to the performance center on Jan. 18. She recently tweeted about joining NXT, saying, “And so it begins.”