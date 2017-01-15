Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka leaves a complicated legacy

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died Sunday, at the age of 73, according to family members on social media and the WWE.

Snuka's legacy in wrestling is a complicated one. His in-ring importance to the business is undeniable. One of the early wrestlers to bring high-flying to wrestling in the 70s and 80s, many of the later wrestlers who took to the sky called Snuka an influence in their career. Mick Foley still says that Snuka flying off the top of the cage onto Don Muraco in Madison Square Garden in 1983 was a spark to get him into wrestling.

Snuka had many notable feuds in his career, including the one with Muraco, but arguably none bigger than his feud with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. The Piper's Pit, where Piper broke a coconut over Snuka's head, is still considered to be one of the greatest segments in wrestling history.

Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

However, his in-ring legacy may be overshadowed by controversy outside of it. His then-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, died in 1983 under circumstances that caused the coroner to suspect foul play. Though Snuka wasn't charged at the time, the case was re-opened in 2013. In 2015 he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. On January 3 of this year, murder charges were dropped when the judge decided Snuka was not competent to stand trial.

Snuka had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, and in December was given six months to live. His daughter, who goes by the name Tamina Snuka in WWE, asked The Rock to announce his death on social media.

Questions? Thoughts? Leave them in the comment section here, email me, or find me on Twitter: @TheAOster. You can also hear my podcast, Jobbing Out, at https://soundcloud.com/jobbingout