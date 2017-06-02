Bayhawks see winning streak come to an end

Rookie Ben Williams made an impressive professional debut on Friday night. However, the Chesapeake Bayhawks could not take advantage of the lift the faceoff specialist provided.

Chesapeake chose Williams in the fifth round of the Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft and decided to activate him for Friday night’s game against Ohio after just one practice. The former Syracuse standout was outstanding from start to finish, winning 23 of 32 draws and gobbling up 15 ground balls.

Williams dominated Ohio’s Greg Puskuldjian, but it didn’t make a difference in the outcome because the Bayhawks squandered most of the extra possessions he provided with sloppy play on the offensive end. Chesapeake committed 24 turnovers, due largely to sloppy passing and too much one-on-one play.

Attackman Marcus Holman scored four goals and dished off two assists as the Ohio Machine beat the Bayhawks, 18-11, before an announced 4,048 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Holman, a Gilman School graduate, scored twice and got an assist with a fancy behind-the-back pass to lead a 5-1 run to close out the third quarter and give the Machine a commanding six-goal lead.

“Ben was the one positive. He played great,” Chesapeake head coach Brian Reese said. “We kind of took a little leap of faith to put him in there and he made a statement that he belongs.”

Williams, who holds Syracuse career records for faceoff wins and ground balls, was not surprised with his performance.

“I knew what I was capable of. I think a week off from the college game helped me a little bit, helped me recover physically and mentally,” said Williams, who practiced with Chesapeake for the first time on Thursday night. “It was good to be out here playing lacrosse and I felt good.”

Midfielder Tom Schreiber made an immediate impact in his season debut for Ohio, also totaling six points on two goals and four assists. The former Princeton All-American missed the initial five games while playing in the National Lacrosse League.

Attackman Kevin Cunningham equalled Holman by scoring a game-high four goals for Ohio, which led 14-8 after three periods. Midfielder Jake Bernhardt (Maryland) contributed two goals and an assist for the Machine (4-2), who took second place in Major League Lacrosse away from the Bayhawks (3-2).

“I thought we gave up a lot of transition goals. It might not have been a clear fast-break, but it was six-on-five and we were trailing guys. We just made too many mistakes in the open field,” Reese said.

Attackman Matt Danowski performed well in his first appearance this season, leading Chesapeake with five points. Danowski, who has been unavailable due to his responsibilities as an assistant coach at Duke, fired in a 2-point goal and assumed the role of offensive playmaker with three assists.

“Rusty. Needs to be better,” Reese said when asked about Danowski’s debut. “I think all of our offensive guys need to be better. We played some bad offense, which led to bad defense.”

Attackman Shawn Evans continued a strong start to his outdoor professional career. The Canadian and box lacrosse legend totaled three goals and an assist and now has 10 points in two games since joining the Bayhawks.

Midfielder Myles Jones added two goals and an assist for Chesapeake, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Rookie attackman Nate Lewnes (St. Mary’s High) chipped in a goal and assist.

Midfielder Kevin Cooper (Archbishop Spalding) scored a power-play goal off a pass from Danowski and Evans scored back-to-back goals in the span of 16 seconds as Chesapeake cut the deficit to 15-11 with 10:13 to go.

Ohio clamped down defensively at that point and held the home team scoreless for minutes to end any thoughts of a comeback. Schreiber had two assists as Ohio scored three goals in 63 seconds to put the game away.

“It was a disappointing effort. We didn’t do a very good job of preparing the guys and the team didn’t play very well. Hopefully, we can put this game behind us and move on,” Reese said.

Second-year goalie Kyle Bernlohr (Maryland) recorded a career-high 20 saves for Ohio. Chesapeake counterpart Brian Phipps (Maryland, Severn School) made 15 saves while seeing a slew of one-on-one or point-blank shots.

“We were complacent and didn’t stick to the game-plan,” veteran Chesapeake close defenseman Michael Evans said. “We have to play smarter and harder. Our entire defense needs to play better next week.”

Schreiber had a goal and two assists as Ohio took a 9-6 halftime lead. Baum and Cunningham had two goals apiece for the Machine, who raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter.

Danowski scored a 2-pointer off a sidearm crank shot to spark a 4-0 run by the Bayhawks. Short stick defensive midfielder Mark Glicini scored a fastbreak goal to tie the game at 6-6 with 6:28 remaining in the second period.

Chesapeake committed 13 turnovers in the first half, most of which were unforced. The Bayhawks had trouble catching and throwing with miscues helping the Machine close the second quarter with a 3-0 run.