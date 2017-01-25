The Nitro Circus is coming to town

Nitro Circus Live, the action sports show organized by motorcycle rider, race car driver and stunt man Travis Pastrana, is coming to Annapolis after all.

City of Annapolis and Naval Academy officials announced Tuesday an agreement has been reached to allow the July 23 event to be held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“I appreciate the city’s support of our event and I want to thank the local community for their ongoing encouragement,” Pastrana said in a statement. “This performance is about being able to bring something that I am very proud of to my hometown. I hope everyone enjoys the show as much as I will enjoy performing.”

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides, Ward Two Alderman Fred Paone and Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said issues raised by community groups opposed to the production had been addressed.

A sticking point had been the start time of Nitro Circus Live, which was slated for an evening start. Pastrana agreed to start the show at 3 p.m. with an anticipated finish no later than 6 p.m.

"I did the best I could to get concessions on behalf of the citizens I represent," Paone said. "I feel comfortable with the assurances Travis made on behalf of Nitro Circus and am confident the organizers will do everything possible to make this a community-friendly event. I hope they have a safe and great show at a minimum of inconvenience to surrounding residents."

Nitro Circus Live organizers anticipate an audience in the range of 10,000, which is one-third the size of a typical Navy football game. Paone was hopeful that all attendees would be able to park on stadium lots and not on neighborhood streets.

Additionally, Pastrana is looking into organizing volunteers to go through Admiral Heights and Germantown-Homewood to pick up any trash created by fans coming to the show.

"I now have a better understanding about the problems an event at the stadium can create," Pastrana said. "We have made quite a few small changes to the show to appease the neighbors and will continue to work with the city to make sure the Nitro Circus Live show doesn't cause problems."

Pastrana, who was born and raised in Annapolis and now resides in Davidsonville, had dreamed of bringing Nitro Circus Live to the city for quite some time and identified Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as the ideal venue.

But organizations representing neighborhoods located adjacent to the stadium property objected to the event, citing noise concerns and claiming it violated land use agreements for the facility.

Board members for both the Admiral Heights Improvement Association and Germantown-Homewood Civic Association voted unanimously to recommend the Naval Academy Athletic Association reject the proposed show, which involves athletes performing tricks on motorcycles, skateboards, bicycles and scooters.

Bob Waldman, chairman of the Germantown-Homewood Civic Association Board of Directors, said his organization still has reservations about Nitro Circus Live.

"I'm glad the community had some input in modifying this particular show and helping make it more into an event that will better fit into a residential neighborhood," Waldman said. "Travis walked into a situation that was near a boiling point. We're happy to accommodate this particular event provided we can address the greater, long-term issues that involve the stadium."

Waldman remains upset with the way volunteer community groups representing Admiral Heights and Germantown-Homewood were portrayed.

"I think this whole situation was handled poorly. It started off right when Mr. Gladchuk asked Fred Paone to gauge neighborhood reaction. After that, a large majority of people weighed in and took sides without waiting for further information and details. I think there would have been far fewer ruffled feelings if we had spent time getting a more thorough presentation."

Gladchuk disagreed with that assertion and felt the process played out exactly as it should.

“Today’s announcement to bring Nitro Circus to Annapolis is a testament to what true cooperation between the community and the city can accomplish,” Gladchuk said.

Gladchuk reiterated that NAAA had no intention of scheduling Nitro Circus Live until hearing that neighborhoods surrounding the stadium were okay with the event.

“Until Mayor Pantelides and Fred Paone called and gave us the green light, it wasn’t going to come. This event was vetted through the neighborhoods and all concerned came to an understanding,” Gladchuk said. “I received a call from the city today saying that Nitro Circus had been approved and now I’m comfortable moving forward with hosting the event.”

Gladchuk was asked if the concessions agreed upon by Nitro Circus Live organizers would be written into the formal contract with the Naval Academy Athletic Association.

“Our agreement with Nitro Circus is very straight-forward, very traditional, very much boiler plate,” he said. “I’m assuming that whatever agreements were made will be executed by Nitro Circus organizers.”

Gladchuk took exception to suggestions this saga surrounding Nitro Circus Live served noticed that NAAA should consult with community leaders more often before booking various events at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve been a very good neighbor and we’ve been incredibly sensitive to the community. This entire issue would not have surfaced if we didn’t care very much,” he said. “This is a one-off as far as I’m concerned. I don’t see this leading to any changes in the way we do business.”

Public reaction to news of the community opposition was swift with Nitro Circus Live supporters from all over the world posting messages to Facebook and Twitter or sending emails to The Capital in support of the event.

In January, Pantelides and Pastrana walked through Admiral Heights and Germantown-Homewood, knocking on doors and talking to homeowners. More than 400 residents of the two communities signed a petition in favor of the Nitro Circus Live Show.

“After walking door to door with Travis Pastrana and listening to the community, specifically those most impacted by the event, I can say the response was overwhelmingly in support of the July event,” Pantelides said. “For that reason, I continue to stand behind Nitro Circus coming to Annapolis.”

Nitro Circus Live organizers had struck an agreement with the Naval Academy Athletic Association to conduct the show on a Sunday in July. However, zoning restrictions require the organization to seek city approval for "non-traditional events."

While some might consider Nitro Circus Live a sporting event, Gladchuk felt the event was unique enough to warrant contacting the city. Pantelides passed the issue along to Paone, whose district includes the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.