Baltimore's Charm City Youth Lacrosse club shows growth with Lax Max tournament title

In 10-year-old Brooklyn Jones' fledgling athletic career, he has already won championships in track and wrestling — both of which he began participating in two years ago.

But when it comes to titles, the Lax Max tournament on June 12 in Westminster captured by Jones and his teammates on the Charm City Youth Lacrosse League's U11 team ranks as his greatest memory.

"This is new," said Jones, a midfielder who just wrapped up fifth grade at the Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter's Church in Baltimore. "I hadn't won a lacrosse championship before. I've played in lacrosse longer than I've done track and wrestling."

The tournament crown broke unfamiliar territory for Charm City, which had never won a tournament. Coach Pace Kessenich said in five years of bringing Charm City teams to the Lax Max tournament, they had won just two games.

"I was so happy for the boys," said Kessenich, 56, a former Navy midfielder and Colgate coach who chairs Charm City's lacrosse board. "I've been doing this for a long time, and I've been playing and coaching for a long time, and I know that winning a championship is pretty rare. I don't care if it's a summer tournament. There are 12 teams in our league. That was so rare and to have these boys experience that, it's just wonderful."

Charm City is an initiative begun by Douglas F. Gansler, the former attorney general of Maryland, to help grow lacrosse roots in Baltimore. The 20 or so boys on the U11 roster have been playing for Charm City for about two years but were grouped after undergoing tryouts to form an All-Star team.

Ivy Gary, Brooklyn Jones' mother, said the boys have come a long way from when they first were introduced to the sport.

"At first, one person would have the ball, and he wouldn't pass," she said with a laugh. "That was their biggest challenge, learning how to play not as a team because they've played on teams, but the passing was their biggest challenge. … A lot of them brought their other talents to the field, but their other talents were a little greater than their lacrosse talents at the time. But you could see the fire and the energy. They really liked the game."

Pharaoh Myers, an 11-year-old attackman who finished fifth grade at KIPP Ujima Village Academy in Baltimore, said the most difficult aspect of lacrosse was holding onto his stick and cradling the ball. But he grew to appreciate the sport.

"It showed me to play hard, and it showed me that when I believe in myself, I can do anything I put my mind to," Myers said. "Just work hard and never give up."

Kessenich — who is eight years older than his brother, ESPN men's lacrosse analyst Quint Kessenich — said consistent attendance at practice has been the team's biggest obstacle this past spring. Transportation to Carroll Park can be spotty for the club's once-a-week practices for eight weeks in the spring, and then the boys who do play return home where an adult or friend to practice with can be hard to find.

"So their stickwork is not nearly as good as the boys in the county," Kessenich said. "They don't have cages in their backyards, and none of their buddies have lacrosse sticks. So for them to be this passionate about lacrosse is pretty special, and that's probably the biggest thing this group has. I have not seen a group be this passionate about lacrosse in my six years of coaching."

Translating that passion to the field can be a tricky proposition, but Charm City played well in victories over Hereford and Perry Hall on June 11. The first game the next day, however, pitted the team against Westminster, a program that had won two scrimmages in the spring.

Charm City defeated Westminster, 5-3, and then took out Poolesville, 4-2, and Team 42, a collection of club players, 4-1, to claim the title. Charm City got a trophy, each player received a ribbon and Kessenich got doused by water.

"I've been playing football for two years, and I've been playing lacrosse for five," said Myers, who is moving to North Carolina at the end of August. "To me, lacrosse is better than football, and I think that playing for so long and then we finally did it means more because I put more effort into it."

Kessenich recalled a swell of emotion that resulted in tears mixing with the players-induced shower.

"It was like winning the Stanley Cup," he said. "They all wanted a picture with the trophy. That was really special, and I got a little overwhelmed there."

Current Chesapeake Bayhawks and former Duke midfielder Myles Jones, who ran a clinic with Charm City in August, was delighted to hear about the team's victory.

"I think the sky's the limit after that," he said. "Those kids will be excited and driven to duplicate that result and that should lead to a growth in passion for the sport. And passion is a contagious thing. I hope that will spark interest in other kids. When their story is heard by other kids, I think it will convince them to adopt the game of lacrosse."

Brooklyn Jones and Myers said they would like to continue to play lacrosse as they grow older. Jones said he might never forget Charm City's win.

"It was the best experience because we are almost always underestimated," he said, "and I like the feeling of proving someone wrong."

