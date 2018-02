Baltimore has been selected to host the National Black Marathoners Association’s 14th annual summit on Oct. 21 and 22, during the 18th Baltimore Running Festival.

An estimated 700 NBMA members from across the country will take part in the marathon and conference, to be held at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.

A nonprofit organization, the NBMA raises funds for college scholarships and to promote distance running among inner-city residents. For details, visit blackmarathoners.org.

Experience some of the sights and sounds of the Baltimore Running Festival leading up to the beginning of the full marathon.

