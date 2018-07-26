B.A.S.S. postpones Chesapeake Bay Elite in Harford County because of unsafe boating conditions

Because of recent heavy rainfall and increasingly dangerous water conditions, B.A.S.S. officials decided to postpone the Huk Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay that had been scheduled for today through Sunday out of Edgewood’s Flying Point Park in Harford County.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our anglers and anyone else who might be on the waters of the Upper Chesapeake Bay,” B.A.S.S. tournament director Trip Weldon said in a news release distributed early Thursday morning.

“After consulting with authorities regarding increased water releases, debris and current hazardous conditions on tournament waters, B.A.S.S. is postponing this week's event.”

The tournament will likely be scheduled for later in the season, which concludes with the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship in September.

Officials from B.A.S.S., event sponsors and local host organizations will be meeting in coming days to discuss options pertaining to rescheduled dates.

When held, the event will be Chesapeake Bay’s first on the Elite Series tour since anglers visited Cecil County in 2015. Gregory Pizzuto, the executive director of Visit Harford!, has estimated that the tournament will be a $3 million to $4 million boost in the local economy.