Baltimore Running Festival: What streets will be closed for the 2018 marathon?

With approximately 20,000 people expected downtown to enjoy the 18th annual Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday, specified roads and lanes will be closed, parking restrictions will be in effect and the city’s department of transportation has recommendations for all travelers.

The festival includes the 26.2-mile marathon, which starts at Camden and Paca streets at 8 a.m., along with a 5K race (7:30 a.m.) and half-marathon (9:45 a.m.).

Motorists are advised that traveling from inside the footprint of the race will be difficult throughout the day and traffic stops will be implemented for the safety of race participants.

Alternate routes outside the race footprint are encouraged to be used: roadways north of 33rd Street, south of McComas Street, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and east of Highland Avenue.

To help plan race day commutes, please check this interactive road closure map provided by the city’s department of transportation.

In preparation for Saturday’s event, the following street and lane closures will be implemented starting Thursday for race setup:

» Right lane of Pratt Street from Light to Calvert Streets begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.

» Left lane (next to median) of southbound Light Street from Pratt to Conway Streets begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.

» Pratt Street closure from Charles to Lights streets beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. This portion of Pratt Street will remain closed until the event clears late Saturday afternoon.

These streets will be closed to traffic Saturday:

» Paca Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets 5:30-9 a.m.

» Camden Street from Paca to Howard Streets 6 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

» Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets 7 a.m.-3:15 p.m.

» Russell Street from Lee to Pratt Streets 6-10 a.m.

» Russell Street at Hamburg Street 7-10 a.m.

» Hamburg Street Bridge from Russell to Leadenhall Streets 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

» Key Highway from Cross to Light Streets 8-11:45 a.m.

» Southbound Light Street from Lombard Street to Key Highway 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

» Northbound Light Street from Henrietta Street to Key Highway 8-11 a.m.

» Pratt Street from Green to Eutaw Streets 7 a.m.-1 pm (until marathon and half-marathon clear the area)

» Pratt Street from Howard to Light Streets 1 p.m. to clear

» Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to 28th Street 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

These streets will have lane closures in effect Saturday:

» Paca Street from Pratt to McCulloh Streets 8:05-8:31 a.m.

» McCulloh Street from Paca Street to North Avenue 8:10-8:47 a.m.

» McCulloh Street from North Avenue to Gwynns Falls Pkwy 8:15-9:03 a.m.

» Gwynns Falls Pkwy from Beechwood Drive to Mansion House Drive (in Druid Hill Park) 8:20-9:19 a.m.

» Mansion House Drive to Wyman Park Drive 8:25-9:35 a.m.

» Wyman Park Drive from Remington Avenue to W. 28th Street 8:30-9:51 a.m.

» 28th Street from Fox to St. Paul Streets 8:35-10:07 a.m.

» St. Paul Street from W. 28th to Light Streets 8:40-10:23 a.m.

» Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway 8:45-10:39 a.m.

» Key Highway from Light Street to Key Highway Extension to Hull Street 8:55-11:11 a.m.

» Hull Street to Key Highway Extension to Key Highway to Light Street 9-11:27 a.m.

» Light Street to Pratt Street to President Street to Lancaster Street 9:05-11:43 a.m.

» Aliceanna Street from President to Boston Streets 9:10-11:59 a.m.

» Boston Street to Lakewood Avenue to O’Donnell Street to Linwood Avenue 9:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

» Linwood Avenue from O’Donnell Street to Madison Street 9:20 a.m.-12:31 p.m.

» Madison Street from Linwood Avenue to Washington Street to St. Lo Drive 9:25 a.m.-12:47 p.m.

» Harford Road from St. Lo Drive to 30th Street to Hillen Road 9:30 a.m.-1:35 p.m.

» Hillen Road from Lake Montebello to E. 33rd Street to Guilford Avenue 9:20 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

» Guilford Avenue from E. 33rd to W. 29th Streets 9:50 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

» 29th Street from Guilford to Maryland Avenues 9:55 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

» Maryland/Cathedral/Hopkins/Sharp St from W. 29th to Pratt Streets 10 a.m.-3:20 p.m.

» To finish on Pratt Street between Charles and Light Streets 10 a.m.-3:20 p.m.

Here’s a list of parking restrictions for Saturday:

» Linwood Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Fayette Street 12 a.m.-2 p.m.

» Eastern Avenue (north side) from Linwood to Patterson Park Avenues 12 a.m.-2 p.m.

» Boston Street (north side) from Aliceanna Street to Lakewood Avenue 2 a.m.-2 p.m.

» Lancaster Street from President to Exeter Streets 4 a.m.-2 p.m.

» 33rd Street from Hillen Road to Guilford Avenue 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

» Maryland/Cathedral/Hopkins/Sharp Street from W. 29th to Pratt Streets 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

» 28th Street from Fox to Howard Streets 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

» Camden Street from Eutaw to Paca Streets 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

» Baltimore Street (south side) from President Street to Patterson Park Avenue 5 a.m.-12 p.m.

» Key Highway from Light to Lawrence Streets 4 a.m.-3 p.m.

» Fayette Street (south side) from Gay to Calvert Streets 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

» Hillen Road from E. 33rd Street to Mervo entrance 6 a.m.-12 p.m.

