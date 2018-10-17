Everything you need to know about Saturday’s Baltimore Running Festival

The 18th annual Baltimore Running Festival is set to take place downtown Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know.

When and where will the races start?

The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. at Light and Pratt streets.

The marathon and team relay start at 8 a.m. at Paca and Camden streets.

The half-marathon starts at Light and Pratt streets at 9:45 a.m.

Where will the races end?

The distance races will end with a view of the Inner Harbor with the finish line located on Pratt Street, between Charles and Light streets at McKeldin Square.

How many participants are expected to compete?

Organizers are projecting between 22,000 and 23,000 runners to participate with all 50 U.S. states and 17 countries represented. New entries will be accepted with sign-up available at the Health and Fitness Expo from 3-8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Where is the best viewing point for spectators to watch the marathon?

The Inner Harbor is the best spot to check out the marathon. Runners will hit the area at mile 8, mile 13 and the finish line.

How will the Baltimore Running Festival affect traffic and public transportation?

Roadways around town and near the Inner Harbor will be closed before the start of the 5K. The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) encourages all attendees to be mindful of parking and road closures and make public transportation your choice for getting to the festival. Light Rail will run every 30 minutes beginning at 5 a.m. coming north from Cromwell (26-minute ride) to the stadium and beginning at 6 a.m. coming south from Hunt Valley (50-minute ride) to downtown.

How can I follow the race?

WBAL-TV (Ch. 11) will televise the entire festival. The station’s full coverage will run from 8-11 a.m.

WBAL Radio (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) will be broadcasting live from the start line from 6-11 a.m.

The marathon’s website will have results posted the day of the event here.

