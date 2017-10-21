Hopkins student Jordan Tropf, McDaniel professor Sylvia Baage win Baltimore Marathon

Jordan Tropf, a former Navy cross country runner and current student at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, won the Baltimore Marathon on Saturday morning, crossing the finish line in an unofficial time of 2:29.06.

Tropf, 25, a 2014 graduate of the academy, beat Dave Berdan, the Stevenson cross country coach and a two-time winner of the Baltimore Running Festival’s main event, by just over three minutes in the men’s race.

Sylvia Baage, 36, of Rockville, won the women’s race in 2:58.36. She is a foreign languages professor at McDaniel College

For the first time in the event’s 17-year history, the marathon finished on Pratt Street at the Inner Harbor. The previous finish line had been between M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards. Race organizers announced the change in mid-September.

Tropf, Maryland’s top finisher in this April’s Boston Marathon (51st overall), ran the Chicago Marathon two weeks ago, finishing 58th overall.

He won the Sole of the City 10K in Baltimore last year and led for most of the 26.2 miles through downtown Baltimore on Saturday.

The race marked the second straight year a runner with ties to the Navy has won. In 2016, Lt. Patrick Hearn, a graduate of Glenelg High and Maryland who now serves as an analyst for the Navy's independent assessment science and engineering command in California, posted a race-best time of 2:26:18.

Hearn was selected to be part of the Navy team competing in the Marine Corps Marathon on Saturday in Washington and Northern Virginia and did not race in Baltimore.

