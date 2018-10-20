They're off and running in the Baltimore Marathon

The overnight rain ended and temperatures were in the mid-50s as the Baltimore Marathon began Saturday morning.

Race organizers were expecting about 23,000 runners in the running festival races.

The marathon and team relay started at 8 a.m. at Paca and Camden streets.

The half-marathon starts at Light and Pratt streets at 9:45 a.m.

Roadways around town and near the Inner Harbor were closed before the start of the 5K at 7:30 a.m.

The marathon’s website will have results posted here.

This story will be updated.