2017 Baltimore Marathon to have new site for finish

For the first time in 17 years, the Baltimore Marathon will not finish between M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Baltimore Running Festival and city officials announced Wednesday they are relocating the finish line to the Inner Harbor.

The finish line will now be on Pratt Street just outside Transamerica Tower. For runners and their fans, the post-event celebration will stretch along the Inner Harbor from McKeldin Square to Rash Field.

The new finish line will give runners and their supporters a reason to be near the Inner Harbor shops and restaurants before and after the race, hopefully boosting weekend sales, officials said.

The festival, with five races of different distances, is Oct. 21.

The starting line for the marathon will remain outside of Pickles Pub near Camden Yards.