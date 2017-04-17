Tatyana McFadden, recovering from blood clots, finishes fourth at Boston Marathon

Tatyana McFadden’s fourth-place finish in Monday’s Boston Marathon could be viewed as a shocking upset, given that the Clarksville resident won the wheelchair division of the race each of the previous four years. But McFadden, 27, lay in a hospital just two weeks ago, recovering from surgery to alleviate blood clots. And given that context, she was pleased with her effort.

“I’m looking to win another major,” she told reporters after the race. “This was a good start after being in the hospital two weeks ago.”

McFadden, who has dominated the Paralympic marathon scene in recent years, lost her crown to Swiss racer Manuela Schar.

The next major marathon is Sunday in London. McFadden is also the four-time defending champion in that race but has said she’s not sure she’ll make the trip this year because of her recent surgery.