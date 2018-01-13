Cover your kneecaps, sports fans. An evil cartoon figure has risen from ashes.

Tonya Harding walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes last week. Then she did a two-hour special on ABC. She’s a reborn star thanks to the movie “I, Tonya.”

It’s been 24 years since Harding made Olympic and criminal history, so the movie will be the first look at Terrible Tonya for a generation of Americans.

With that in mind, disregard the R rating. It should be rated OS for Oliver Stone.

Thanks to his “JFK,” millions of people believe the CIA, FBI, Mafia, LBJ and maybe the College Football Playoff committee conspired to assassinate President Kennedy.

Now they’re in danger of believing the U.S. Figure Skating Association, Harding’s husband, her mother and maybe a young Johnny Weir conspired to whack Nancy Kerrigan’s knee with a police baton.

It’s everybody’s fault but Tonya’s, you see.

“I, Tonya” portrays her as a victim of abuse by her mother, husband and society, which deemed her too white-trash to be America’s skating queen.

It sticks to Harding’s story that she didn’t know her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and a couple of goons planned to disable her rival Kerrigan before the 1994 Winter Olympics.

The evidence, including hand-written notes from Harding detailing Kerrigan’s practice schedule and location, indicated otherwise.

“Oh, she knew. There’s no question about that,” Norm Frink told a Portland, Ore., TV station.

Frink was the district attorney who prosecuted the bizarre case. Nancy-Tonya was a movie waiting to be made, and Hollywood loves a good story more than a factual one. This one is getting 89 percent viewer approval at Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s obviously entertaining.

So enjoy the show, but remember the words of famed comic and film critic Karl Marx: “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.”

The first spin with Tonya was a darkly comedic tragedy. Portraying her as the real victim now is a total farce.

Stud of the week

• The SEC.

Not only did it have both finalists in the national-championship game, the Alabama-Georgia matchup was the second most-watched cable event ever.

In related news, Nick Saban is reportedly now in line to be Kelly Ripa’s next co-host.

Dud of the week

• Yasuhiro Suzuki.

The Japanese kayaker was banned for eight years after spiking the drink of a rival so he would fail a doping test. Suzuki blamed it all on Jeff Gillooly.

Party time

A six-pack of Budweiser cost $36 in skyboxes at the national-championship game. Georgia fans reportedly drank $18.9 million worth during overtime alone.

In related news, a 19-year-old Alabama student was charged with public lewdness after he was found naked on the front porch of a campus building the morning after the Crimson Tide’s win.

“[The student] stated that he had been drinking earlier in the night and didn’t know how he ended up there,” the arrest report said.

When informed of the arrest, UCF pointed out that two of its students were found naked and bewildered following the Peach Bowl; therefore it is the rightful Party National Champion.

Hollywood update

With the success of “I, Tonya,” production has started on “I, Lance,” in which Lance Armstrong wins the Tour de France seven times only to later discover that Jeff Gillooly had spiked his drink with steroids and installed rocket boosters on his bicycle.

In related news, UF just released its 2017 season video, “I, McElwain,” in which Jim McElwain claims the Gators’ offense was abducted by aliens from the planet Gillooly.

Magic update

The Magic have created one win in 38 days. To put that into context, God created the heavens and the earth in six days.

“It would have been four days,” God explained, “but we were set back when I traded the Milky Way galaxy for Serge Ibaka.”

Tonya update

Harding’s longtime agent resigned last week after she demanded reporters sign an affidavit stating they would not ask about her past or they would be fined $25,000.

In related news, Germany has threatened to fine reporters $25,000 if they ask about the country’s activity from 1939-1945.

Parting shots

• First Dick Enberg, now Keith Jackson. If there’s a football game in heaven, you know it’s got a heck of an announcing crew.

• Clarification: Karl Marx was not related to Groucho, Harpo or Chico, though he did favor Zeppo’s views on wealth redistribution.

• Production has begun on “I, Gillooly,” in which Jeff Gillooly blames everything on his parents for giving him a name like “Gillooly.”

David Whitley can be reached at dwhitley@orlandosentinel.com