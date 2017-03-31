Camden Yards: Still a jewel at 25

As hard as he pushed for the Orioles' vision, Lucchino recalled having little notion that he was establishing a new paradigm for ballparks around the sport. "Our goal was to build a nice little ballpark," he said. "We weren't trying to build the eighth wonder of the world, as they had done in SkyDome [now Toronto's Rogers Centre]. We weren't trying to build just another stadium, as they did with the White Sox. We wanted to build something that was distinctive and fit both with the city and with our sense of what the essence of baseball was — these traditional, old-fashioned, irregular, intimate ballparks." After the tumult of its creation, Camden Yards was the rare achievement recognized as a classic from day one. The downtown setting, the asymmetrical dimensions, the incorporation of existing buildings, the emphasis on exposed steel over concrete, the grass field — all are now expected features of the parks that have overtaken baseball since 1992. So it's easy to forget how radical a departure Camden Yards represented from the prevailing trends in ballpark design. "This is a building capable of wiping out in a single gesture 50 years of wretched stadium design, and of restoring the joyous possibility that a ballpark might actually enhance the experience of watching the game of baseball," wrote New York Times architecture critic Paul Goldberger. And he had only seen the plans for Camden Yards at the time. When the actual building opened in April 1992, fans, journalists and players responded with genuine euphoria. "I remember it vividly," said Fox Sports baseball analyst Ken Rosenthal, then a columnist for The Evening Sun. "We were all blown away." He had frequently driven by the ballpark when it was under construction, pointing out features to his wife. "But then, when it opened, it was like, 'Wow — Technicolor,'" Rosenthal recalled. "I've never had that feeling again. And it wasn't just the first year. The feeling lasted for a while. It was the place to be." "Awe," Moag recalled, when asked what he felt the first time he walked into the ballpark. "Losing the Colts had been such a kick in the gut to the community, and so many of us had carried that with us. But when this building opened, it was a brand new era. Downtown Baltimore felt cool." The Orioles gave their new home a proper christening on Opening Day, April 6, 1992. Newly signed ace Rick Sutcliffe pitched a 2-0 shutout against the Cleveland Indians before a crowd of 44,568. The Orioles had flushed the toilets, fired the kitchen stoves and held an exhibition game on the field in the days leading to April 6. But the success of the ballpark did not feel completely real until they actually played a game before a packed house on Opening Day. "I'm not prone to hugging my boss," Smith said. "But I remember a spontaneous moment of joy with Larry Lucchino where we both said, 'It plays! It plays!' We had been under so much pressure with the clock, the budget, the politics. The eye of the world was on us, and we had really asked for that." Packed houses became the norm for the better part of the next decade, peaking at 3.71 million in 1997, when the Orioles led the American League East wire to wire. The 'game-changer' The effects carried well beyond the team. Moag became chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority, and as he worked to lure the NFL back to town, the ballpark became a key recruiting tool. "Every owner I courted came and sat in our suite at Camden Yards," he recalled. "And everyone who did that came away incredibly impressed." So in a sense, the success of Camden Yards begat the Ravens as well. Meanwhile, a whole generation of baseball-specific parks sprouted in its wake, from Cleveland to Seattle to Pittsburgh to San Francisco. "It was a game-changer," said Andy MacPhail, a Minnesota Twins executive at the time who would become the Orioles' president of baseball operations in 2007. "It changed the way stadiums were built. Imitation is the sincerest forms of flattery and there are a lot of Camden Yards — to some degree — replicas and it has really withstood the test of time." As a pure baseball space, Camden Yards is somewhat misunderstood. Though it has certainly favored home-run hitters over time, its narrow power alleys make doubles and triples harder to come by. It's no Coors Field East as measured by overall run scoring. But the Orioles have embraced the nature of the ballpark in recent seasons, building teams dominated by bruising power hitters such as Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo. "I don't know if that was the plan going in or kind of the way it shaped up, but ever since I've been here we've had a lot of power in the lineup," Davis said. "It's definitely a hitter's park most of the time. I will say that over the years, when it's cooler, earlier in the season and sometimes late in the season, the ball doesn't travel quite as well, but I still think it's a hitter-friendly park. When it's warm outside and it's in the middle of summertime, I don't think there's a better place to hit." Nor many better places to watch a game, according to the surveys of ballparks released every summer. In 2016, for example, the magazine Stadium Journey ranked the fan experience at Camden Yards best in baseball. The website Thrillist ranked Camden Yards the third-best ballpark in the sport. Rosenthal has traveled to every ballpark in the country in his Fox role, and said Camden Yards still ranks among the elite, right behind the historic troika of Wrigley, Fenway and Dodger Stadium. "You talk to people and they'll often say, 'I really want to see Camden Yards one day.' It still has that cachet," he said. "I still feel it when I go back there. It's one of the special ballparks." The future The Orioles and the stadium authority have generally received high marks for keeping the ballpark among the best in the sport, modernizing it with new video screens and a popular open-air bar behind the center-field wall, among other touches.

"It's not really showing its age," Showalter said. "It seems to be getting better. You don't realize they've replaced the seats. They've done something with the concessions stands. The suites have been kept up to date. We replaced the whole field this year. Nobody really notices, but if you don't do those things it deteriorates. Not many of them can stand the test of time." With the team's lease set to expire in 2021, the future of Camden Yards is likely to become a popular subject in a few years. The Orioles have given every indication they expect to play there for the next quarter-century and beyond, but they will likely use their impending lease renewal as an opportunity to push the state for substantial updates. Those could include everything from creating a larger footprint to accommodate a fan village outside the ballpark to carving out space for social gathering spots along the concourses. Such changes could mean slightly reduced seating capacity, but they would jibe with current trends in stadium design. Regardless, the mission will likely remain the same as it was in 1992: Combine the old and the new to create a space unbound by time.