Gail Burton / AP

All hail Jonathan Schoop, who carried the Orioles offense all week long. He batted .433 with three home runs and an amazing 15 RBIs. Adam Jones also had a big week, snapping out of a brief second-half-opening slump to deliver some big swings against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. He had a .419 average, three home runs and nine RBIs. Caleb Joseph continues to put up surprising offensive numbers for a reserve catcher and entered Sunday’s game leading the team in batting average at .304. Welington Castillo also swung a hot bat and finished with a .333 batting average for the week. Overall, Orioles hitters combined for an impressive .328 batting average and averaged an equally impressive 7.7 runs per game.