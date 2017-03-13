Assessing the Orioles' internal rotation options after Chris Tillman's setback

Orioles manager Buck Showalter warned earlier this week that any setback that kept his top starter, Chris Tillman, off the prescribed schedule on his way back from a lingering shoulder issue would be bad news for his chances of an early April return.

Well, Tillman has now had a setback, not taking his scheduled bullpen after soreness cropped up during his pre-session catch and long toss routine. Showalter’s tune has changed from hopefulness that Tillman could come back in April to assurances that he believes Tillman will come back at all.

But this spring more than most, the Orioles have options they believe can help mitigate that blow, though few teams have another Tillman waiting in their minor league stocks.

Mike Wright and Tyler Wilson began last year as starters, and a reprisal of that role would require them to take a step forward in terms of effectiveness in a big league rotation. Left-handers Chris Lee and Jayson Aquino, meanwhile, have seen their stocks rise in Showater’s eyes in a dramatic way this spring. And newcomer Gabriel Ynoa is making his first impression a good one.

With Tillman’s status up in the air, and the Orioles at least starting to consider what life would look like without him for a while, here’s a rundown of how each of their starting rotation depth pieces are faring over as the halfway point of spring training nears.

