Orioles closer Zach Britton is rolling again, which won't hurt his trade value

The Orioles are hoping to get maximum value in trade for closer Zach Britton, and his performance over the past two weeks should satisfy teams that have been wondering about his health.

It took him a while for the left-hander to get back in a groove after Achilles surgery and a nine-month layoff, but he has reeled off six consecutive scoreless outings dating to June 30.

He got the save in Saturday night’s 1-0 victory over the Texas Rangers and looked very much like the Britton of old.

“I think just getting in some of those save situations, just kind of get the adrenaline going and try to make some quality pitches,’’ he said. “I feel really good. Think I can get a little sharper with the command, obviously, but a lot of the sink and the life and all that stuff is really coming back, which is good to see.”

Over those six appearances, he has allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Britton was asked if he was happy to be helping the team get a better return for him should the Orioles deal him later this month.

“No,” he said. “I’m just happy to be feeling good and getting in some situation where I feel like more in my element, I guess, from years past with the team when we’re playing tight games and getting out there and getting a win for the team.”

