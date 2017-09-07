Yankees send Orioles on road with 9-1 spanking

The Orioles were finally graced with a beautiful day for baseball and sent their hottest pitcher to the mound against the rival New York Yankees. But, well, that was about as good as Thursday was going to get.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman, who had pitched 13 2/3 scoreless innings over his previous two starts, gave up five runs in a hurry and the Yankees never looked back in a 9-1 rain-makeup victory before 14,946 at Camden Yards.

Though the Orioles (71-69) had fallen behind by five runs in Tuesday night’s dramatic late-night win, there would be no hint of a comeback this time. Yankees midseason acquisition Sonny Gray (9-9) was never in serious danger of losing his grip on the rubber game of the three-game series.

Gausman (10-10) walked the first batter he faced, which turned out to be a sign of things to come. He struck out the next two batters, only to give up a run-scoring double to Didi Gregorius and a mammoth two-run home run to rookie sensation Aaron Judge that gave the Yankees an almost-instant three-run lead. It was Judge’s 39th homer.

Things didn’t get better. The Yankees (75-64) scored two more runs off Gausman in the third and he did not come out for the fourth inning after needing 79 pitches to get through the first three. He walked a batter in each inning and gave up five hits. There was some bad luck mixed in there, but not enough to provide an alibi for his worst performance since he gave up eight runs to the Chicago Cubs coming out of the All-Star break.

If the Orioles were even pondering another big comeback, the Yankees quickly put the notion to rest by taking a big swing at reliever Mike Wright in the fourth. He came on and got the first out of the inning, then allowed a double to Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner and another long home run to first baseman Chase Headley. Also homering for the Yankees were third baseman Todd Frazier and second baseman Starlin Castro, who also homered in the series opener Monday night.

The Orioles finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth, when Adam Jones scored on a throwing error by Gregorius.

With a win, the Orioles would have completed a successful homestand that boosted them back into the thick of the American League wild-card race. Instead, they settled for a winning record (6-4) and left town on a sour note.

The first stop on a 10-game trip that will likely decide whether the Orioles remain in playoff contention is Cleveland to face the Indians, who entered their Thursday night game against the Chicago White Sox riding a 14-game winning streak.

The Orioles also visit Toronto and New York, wrapping up the trip with a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

