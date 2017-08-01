Buck Showalter ties Earl Weaver on all-time managerial win list

With Monday night’s 2-1 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals, Orioles manager Buck Showalter tied Hall of Famer Earl Weaver for 24th place on the all-time managerial wins list with his 1,480th win.

Weaver won all of those games managing the Orioles in his 17-year Hall of Fame career, so he still has 882 more wins with the Orioles than Showalter, who logged his career total with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Orioles.

Photos of the Orioles Hall of Fame manager.

Showalter has always held Weaver in high regard, especially since joining the Orioles in 2010, said he had mixed reactions about tying Weaver because of that.

“I hadn’t thought about it that much,” Showalter said. “My first reaction is, it’s a little bittersweet because of the reverence that me, our city, our organization has for Earl. He did it, I’m sure, I haven’t looked at it, in less seasons, less whatever.

Showalter, who reached the mark in his 19th season as a major league manager, has a 598-539 record in parts of eight seasons as Orioles manager.

Weaver had a 1,480-1,060 record (and a .583 winning percentage) in 17 years skippering the Orioles.

“I think we’d all love to have the things that he’s accomplished,” Showalter said. “I actually find a little bitter on the other side, I think because…I don’t think anything is going to change how people revere him and what he accomplished here in Baltimore.”

Showalter is fourth in wins among active major league managers, trailing San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy (1,829 going into Monday), Washington’s Dusty Baker (1,828) and Los Angeles’ Mike Scioscia (1,541).





