In Schoop's first at-bat as a Brewer, he grounds out to a familiar face

They were double-play partners on the field, and the best of friends off it. So it should come as no surprise that fate brought them back together, even after the Orioles traded them to different National League teams.

On Wednesday night, in his first at-bat for the Milwaukee Brewers, second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a slow roller to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Manny Machado, who barehanded the ball and threw him out in a play that Orioles fans have seen often over the years. Machado appeared to be all smiles after the play.

The two have been friends since coming up through the Orioles farm system together. The Orioles traded Machado to the Dodgers after the All-Star game. Schoop said at the time that he cried when Machado told him and drove to his house. "Then I broke down like a kid. It was real. … I won't see him because he's a Dodger,” he said. “I broke down and started to cry. I wish him the best and the emotions are still going on.”

Schoop was traded to the Brewers before the trade deadline Tuesday. According to MLB’s Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy, Schoop said, "[Machado] was the first one who texted me, and told me, 'I'm going to see you again. I'm going to play against you and I'm going to beat you, so you know.'"

With both teams vying for the playoffs, it’s possible the old friends will be seeing more of each other in October.