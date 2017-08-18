Peter Schmuck's Camden Yards 25 for 25: The best of Oriole Park after 25 years

Peter Schmuck is the only Baltimore Sun sportswriter who has covered the Orioles in some capacity continuously since the day ground was broken on Camden Yards. So, on the occasion of the ballpark’s 25th-anniversary weekend honoring the first team to play at Oriole Park, here are his 25 most memorable characters, magic moments and miscellany from the past quarter century. Enjoy.

Top five Camden Yards moments

Sept. 6, 1995: What else? Cal Ripken Jr.’s record 2,131st consecutive game

We can argue about the rest of them, but sometimes the most obvious answer is the right one. Cal saluting his father. Joe DiMaggio weeping after Lou Gehrig’s record fell. The victory lap. The fact that I could start writing after the fifth inning. This magic moment was pitch-perfect, right down to the Shawn Boskie pitch that Ripken knocked into the left-field bleachers an inning before the celebration.

April 6, 1992: The first Opening Day

With so many of the guys who were on that first team in town for this reunion weekend, it’s only fair to remember just how special the first regular-season game at Oriole Park really was. Rick Sutcliffe shaking off a case of the flu to spin a five-hit shutout in his Orioles debut. Billy Ripken and Chris Hoiles driving in the only two runs in the game. And the real stars of the show — the sparkling new ballpark and the refurbished B&O Warehouse — pointing the way to Major League Baseball’s new architectural future.

Sept. 6, 1996: Eddie Murray’s midnight milestone

I was filling in on the game for Buster Olney that night, so there had to be a long rain delay and Eddie Murray had to wait almost until the stroke of midnight to hit his milestone 500th career home run — one year to the day after Ripken ran down the Iron Horse. Murray wasn’t too chummy with the local media and he would have the last laugh on all of us on this night, knocking several deadlines out of the park along with that historic homer.

Sept. 28, 2011: The turning point

The Orioles would end a string of 14 losing seasons with their playoff run in 2012, but the turning point really came six months before Opening Day. The strange and wonderful night when the Orioles staged a miracle comeback to knock the rival Boston Red Sox out of the playoffs was really the spark that ignited a baseball renaissance in Baltimore. All hail “The Curse of the Andino.”

1992: Installation of the ceiling fan above my original seat in the press box

I had spent a lot of soggy, sweaty August nights at Memorial Stadium during my visits from California and my first two years covering the Orioles, so when I won the coin toss between The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post for first dibs on a press box seat, I took the one directly under an electrical junction box. That’s why I’ve always been the coolest baseball writer in Baltimore.

Top five architectural features at or around Camden Yards

The B&O Warehouse

Can you believe that there were actually people during the design phase for Oriole Park who wanted to tear down the deteriorating B&O Warehouse and replace it with a view of the Convention Center and the Sheraton Hotel? Fortunately, they were outvoted and the historic old railroad building ended up being a big reason why Camden Yards became the model for a whole generation of brand-new throwback ballparks. Unfortunately, somebody later got the bright idea to build a hotel behind left field and obscure the view of the Bromo Seltzer Tower and much of the city skyline.

The rooftop deck

The rooftop deck, which sits atop the dark green batter’s eye in center field, opened in 2012 with an obvious nod to the popular seating area that was added atop the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Boston. That first season, the two rows of seats that face the field could be accessed by any ticket holder on a first-come, first-served basis, but the Orioles decided the following year to put them up for sale.

The Baltimore Sun clock

Let me just say that I was under no pressure to include The Sun sign and clock on this list, but why take any chances at this point in my career. The old-fashioned clock helps fans time the nightly rain delays and the “H” and the “E” in The Sun sign flash to alert them whether a play was ruled an error or a hit. If they wanted to, the Orioles could also illuminate the “S” to signal each strikeout, but that would require too much electricity and contribute to climate change.

The flag court

The short porch in right field has long been a favorite of restless fans and home run hunters. It’s a great place to stand above right field and watch a few innings or eat your Boog’s pulled pork sandwich without risking a lap full of barbecue sauce.

The Eutaw Street corridor

The walkway that stretches between the Warehouse and the stadium is both a thoroughfare and a reliquary of home run history. We’re all still waiting for the first game-action home run to hit the Warehouse on the fly, but the balls that fall just short are immortalized with a bronze marker noting the hitter and date of the home run. If you decide to read them, just make sure to keep your head up while the ball is in play.

Top five Camden Yards characters no longer with us

Ernie Tyler

Longtime umpire attendant Ernie Tyler was the Orioles’ never-take-a-day-off guy long before Ripken embarked on his record consecutive-games streak. Tyler worked every Orioles home game from the start of the 1960 season until mid-2007, a string of 3,819 games that started four months before Cal was born and ended nine years after Ripken’s record playing streak did. More importantly, Tyler worked every game with a jack-o’-lantern smile on his face. Just a wonderful guy.