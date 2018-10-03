Peter Schmuck's final 2018 grades for every Orioles player

The Orioles have gone where no other O’s team in the history of the modern Baltimore franchise has gone before, losing 115 games after pushing the organizational reset button at midseason.

If I were giving the team a letter grade for its performance this season, it’s pretty obvious what that would be, but assigning such a grade to every player who spent at least nominal time on the roster will be a bit more of a challenge.

Remember, the letter grade is based on each player’s performance within the context of his role on the team and time on the roster. It is not meant to compare that player with teammates or other major leaguers at his position.

Note: To be included here, batters must have had at least 30 at-bats and pitchers must have thrown at least 20 innings, though there are a few exceptions.

Outfielders

Adam Jones, CF, RF: Despite a season of doubt, disappointment and distraction, the Orioles’ de facto captain remained a steady force in the lineup. Run production numbers were down significantly, but that was unavoidable in an offense that provided sparse opportunity. Got a nice send-off from O's fans in the season finale in case he doesn't end up coming back. Grade: B

Cedric Mullins, CF: New center fielder got off to a great start after Adam Jones moved to right to make room for his late-season audition. Batted .317 in August but cooled off some in September (.187). Still considered the club’s future at a key defensive position. Grade: B

DJ Stewart, OF: Interesting September audition raised his stock. The Orioles originally didn’t call him up for the roster expansion and he got off to a slow start at the plate after a late arrival, but his bat really came to life the final two weeks of the season. Grade: B

Mark Trumbo, DH, RF, 1B: Missed the first month of the season with a thigh injury and missed the last month with a knee problem. In between, his averages and ratios were right in line with his career statistics. Finished tied for second on the team in homers and fifth in RBIs in just 90 games. Heading into the final year of his Orioles contract. Grade: B

Trey Mancini, LF, 1B: After finishing third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2017, Mancini suffered through a frustrating first half this season. Batted .216 before the All-Star break, but bounced back to hit .276 after while having better run production totals in the last 65 games than the first 91. Ended up with 24 homers like last year, but RBI total dropped. Grade: C+

Craig Gentry, OF: Manager Buck Showalter loved what Gentry brought to the roster in terms of a very good defensive utility outfielder, but even with a respectable .269 batting average and .321 OBP, he didn’t bring much to the plate. Grade: C

Joey Rickard, OF: Opened some eyes with his exciting early-season performance in 2016, but was just good enough this year to bounce back and forth between Baltimore and Triple-A Norfolk, providing a little pop at the plate as well as some outfield depth. Grade: C

John Andreoli, OF: Not exactly a young prospect at 28, but the Orioles picked him off waivers in August and gave him a good look. He didn’t knock anybody’s socks off with a .232 batting average and just four RBIs in 56 at-bats. Showed decent speed on the bases and defensive range. Grade: D

Anthony Santander, OF: Two-season Rule 5 draft guy got a long look early in the season while Trumbo recovered from a thigh injury. It didn’t go well, so he spent the rest of the season in the minors. That didn’t go well, either, but he might get another look next spring. Grade: D

Colby Rasmus, RF: Walked away from his team a year ago, then the Orioles gave him a chance at a comeback and he walked away from them, too. Don’t really care what his stats were. Grade: F

Infielders

Manny Machado, SS: The only Oriole who was truly immune to the club’s horrible collapse this season, Machado led the club in RBIs (65) and tied for the lead in home runs (24), which is pretty good considering he was traded in mid-July. Grade: A

Jonathan Villar, 2B, SS: Came over in the Jonathan Schoop deal and flashed a ton of raw talent over the final two months of the season. Tough to stop on the bases and a pretty good, though unpredictable, all-around player. Grade: B+

Renato Núñez, 3B: Plucked off waivers from the Texas Rangers, the 24-year-old infielder struggled defensively at the outset but showed improvement at third base with regular playing time. Offensively, made a big statement in September. Looks like a keeper. Grade: B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B: Probably wishes he were still with the Orioles. Schoop fell off the map in Milwaukee after being named American League Player of the Week the week before he was traded. Did OK with Baltimore and was on a 25-homer pace when he left. Grade: C+

Danny Valencia, 3B, RF, 1B: Signed by the Orioles during spring training as an “insurance policy” and turned out to be just that. Was needed more than anticipated and did what he does, which is put up decent numbers, hit left-handers well and eventually get traded or released. Grade: C

Pedro Álvarez, DH, 3B, 1B: The Orioles brought him back during spring training and he showed his usual power swing early in the season. Hit eight homers in his first 34 games, but the O’s couldn’t carry his .180 average in mid-June. Drove in 32 runs in 43 games at Norfolk. Grade: D+

Tim Beckham, 3B, SS: The 2008 No. 1 overall draft pick, Beckham still is trying to live up to that billing. Played both positions on the left side of the infield, with so-so results. Offensive production was spotty (.230 batting average, .287 OBP). Future with the club is uncertain. Grade: D

Jace Peterson, 3B, OF, 2B, SS: Claimed off waivers in April and showed welcome speed on the bases and versatility in the field, but his .195/.308/.325 batting line is not going to cut it at this level. Grade: D