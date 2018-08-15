After being designated for assignment, veteran Danny Valencia released by Orioles

After being designated for assignment Friday to make room on the Orioles roster for rookie center fielder Cedric Mullins, utility infielder Danny Valencia was released from his contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Valencia, 33, was playing in his second stint with the Orioles, and batted .263/.316/.408 in 78 games this season. The nine-year veteran took over as the everyday third baseman after Tim Beckham went on the disabled list with a groin injury in April, but saw his playing time decrease after the return of Beckham and the acquisition of infielder Jonathan Villar from the Milwaukee Brewers in the Jonathan Schoop trade. The Orioles have also expressed a desire to play their younger players as they begin to rebuild.

With a .303/.368/.505 slash line against left-handers this season, Valencia can offer a contending team a strong bat off the bench.

Manager Buck Showalter said last week he believed the Orioles would be able to trade Valencia, but the club was unable to find a partner.

“There was some interest in him during the trade deadline,” Showalter said Friday, “so let’s see where that goes. You would think someone would like to add Danny, because he brings a real skill people are in need of. So I’d be surprised if he doesn’t land on a contending club sometime.”